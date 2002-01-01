Company Profile
Zhuhai Sunshine Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
Zhuhai Sunshine Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in the research, development, manufacture and sales of energy storage battery, base station power supply, EV battery and digital battery. It has been committed to providing various professional power solutions for customers. The products are widely used in communication base stations, solar & wind and street lights energy storage system, home emergency backup power system, light electric vehicles, etc.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5/F, Industrial Building, No. 3, Xintang Village, Jing'an Town, Doumen District, Zhuhai, Guangdong, Zhuhai, Guangdong 529000 45
- Phone
- 86-0756-5161386
- Website
- http://en.zhsunshineenergy.com/