Zilkha Biomass Energy LLC provides biomass solutions to electric utility customers, including conversions of fossil fuel stations, and the supply of a baseload, renewable fuel in the form of the Zilkha Black® Pellet. The Zilkha Black® Pellet is the first advanced pellet in the industry that is commercially available. The product of years of R&D, our versatile Black pellet is the ideal choice for converted coal units as well as co-firing markets in Europe and Asia.

Our second plant in Selma Alaba