Company Profile

Zilkha Biomass Energy LLC

Zilkha Biomass Energy LLC logo
Zilkha Biomass Energy LLC provides biomass solutions to electric utility customers, including conversions of fossil fuel stations, and the supply of a baseload, renewable fuel in the form of the Zilkha Black® Pellet. The Zilkha Black® Pellet is the first advanced pellet in the industry that is commercially available. The product of years of R&D, our versatile Black pellet is the ideal choice for converted coal units as well as co-firing markets in Europe and Asia.
Our second plant in Selma Alaba

Contact Information

Address
1001 McKinney St, Suite 1925, Houston, TX 77002 227
Phone
+1 713-979-9961

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