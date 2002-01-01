Company Profile

Zilla Corporation

Zilla Corporation logo
Zilla Corporation makes solar installations more practical and affordable through product design and innovation. As the manufacturer of Zilla® products, Zilla Corporation distributes solar installation components and engineered solar mounting systems to customers worldwide. Zilla Corporation is located in Lafayette, Colorado.

Contact Information

Address
75 Waneka Pkwy., Lafayette, CO 80026 227
Phone
720-880-6700

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