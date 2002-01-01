Company Profile
Ziptech Services
Ziptech is a UK-based IT, cybersecurity and AI services provider working with renewable energy businesses across the country. Through its Directors' briefings and leadership programmes, Ziptech supports renewable energy business leaders in strengthening technology foundations and implementing AI in a commercially disciplined and secure way that will support the transition to net zero.
Contact Information
- Address
- 60 Canon Street, London, London EC4N 6NP 226
- Phone
- 02039810850
- Website
- https://ziptechservices.com/