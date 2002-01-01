Company Profile

Ziptech Services

Ziptech Services logo
Ziptech is a UK-based IT, cybersecurity and AI services provider working with renewable energy businesses across the country. Through its Directors' briefings and leadership programmes, Ziptech supports renewable energy business leaders in strengthening technology foundations and implementing AI in a commercially disciplined and secure way that will support the transition to net zero.

Contact Information

Address
60 Canon Street, London, London EC4N 6NP 226
Phone
02039810850

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