ZIRCAR Refractory Composites, Inc. produces a comprehensive line of advanced high performance ceramic-ceramic composite materials and related products. Our materials are used around the world in the most demanding thermal, structural and electrical insulating applications ranging in temperatures from 600°C(1112°F) to 1650°C(3002°F). For over twenty-five years, we have been a problem-solver working with our customers to resolve their thermal management problems. We have developed products that have become industry standards for induction melting, forging and heat treating applications, investment casting, glass processing, hot pressing, as well as many high temperature electrical applications. Product forms include rigidizers, coatings, textiles, blankets, moldables, boards, disks and cylinders composed of alumina, alumina-silica and other ceramic compositions. Standard sizes of most materials are available from stock for rapid shipment. Custom formed and precision machined shapes are available.