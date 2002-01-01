Company Profile
Zonnewater B.V.
Zonnewater re-invented the solar-still and increased the output with 650%. We deliver 40L of fresh water per sq meter per day at 30 C.
That is far beyond natural limits ! We did succesfully challange nature and will publish details after obtaining patents.
That is far beyond natural limits ! We did succesfully challange nature and will publish details after obtaining patents.
Contact Information
- Address
- roosstraat 64, zwijndrecht, the Netherlands 3333sm 152
- Phone
- 31622785000
- info@zonnewater.net
- Website
- http://www.zonnewater.net