Company Profile

Zonnewater B.V.

Zonnewater B.V. logo
Zonnewater re-invented the solar-still and increased the output with 650%. We deliver 40L of fresh water per sq meter per day at 30 C.
That is far beyond natural limits ! We did succesfully challange nature and will publish details after obtaining patents.

Contact Information

Address
roosstraat 64, zwijndrecht, the Netherlands 3333sm 152
Phone
31622785000

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