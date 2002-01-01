ZTTEK (Zhitai Runhe New Energy (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.)

ZTTEK offers end-to-end energy storage for portable, residential, C&I, and utility use. With 24 GWh annual battery capacity and full value-chain control (cells to software), we deliver reliable, scalable solutions. Products: C&I cabinets (125kW/261kWh), C&I systems (50kW/100kWh), residential, utility-scale, portable stations, using 314Ah high-density cells.