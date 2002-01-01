Company Profile
ZTTEK (Zhitai Runhe New Energy (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.)
ZTTEK offers end-to-end energy storage for portable, residential, C&I, and utility use. With 24 GWh annual battery capacity and full value-chain control (cells to software), we deliver reliable, scalable solutions. Products: C&I cabinets (125kW/261kWh), C&I systems (50kW/100kWh), residential, utility-scale, portable stations, using 314Ah high-density cells.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3rd Floor, Building 2, AI + Intelligent Guangfu Town, Wuzhong District, Suzhou, Jiangsu 215000 45
- Phone
- 4000055800
- sales@zttek.tech
- Website
- https://zttek.tech