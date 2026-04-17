The Victron Energy DC-DC Converters is No positioning statement available.

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Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy DC-DC Converters
DC-DC Converters Identifier
Voltage Nominal V: [12,24]
Unique Selling Proposition: Victron's DC-DC Converters are a highly functional DC charger and power supply units. When dealing with systems of different voltages these units provide up and down conversion of voltages (for example: a 12V starter and a 24V service battery in your RV, van conversion, or boat). “Isolated” units allow for DC-DC connections with independent grounding.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-e773-75bc-a537-d4796e095028

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:37.892220Z