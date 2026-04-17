The Victron Energy DC-DC Converters is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: DC-DC Converters ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Technical Specifications
|DC-DC Converters Identifier
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[12,24]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Victron's DC-DC Converters are a highly functional DC charger and power supply units. When dealing with systems of different voltages these units provide up and down conversion of voltages (for example: a 12V starter and a 24V service battery in your RV, van conversion, or boat). “Isolated” units allow for DC-DC connections with independent grounding.