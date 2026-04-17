The Victron Energy Lynx Distributor is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Lynx Distributor ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6e
Key Features
- Modular DC busbar
- A modular DC busbar with spaces for four DC fuses.
- Fuse monitoring
- It monitors the status of each fuse and displays its condition with an LED on the front.
- Connections
- Negative busbar has four connections and a ground connection.
- Fuse status indication
- Power LED and four fuse status indication LEDs.
- Smart BMS Compatibility
- If connected to a Lynx Smart BMS, up to 4 Lynx Distributors can send fuse status information to the Lynx Smart BMS.
- VictronConnect App
- If the connected to a Lynx Smart BMS it can be monitored and setup with the VictronConnect App.
- GX device Monitoring
- Up to 4 connected Lynx Distributors can be monitored with a GX device if they are connected to a Lynx Smart BMS.
Technical Specifications
|Lynx Distributor Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The Lynx Distribution System is a modular busbar system that incorporates DC connections, distribution, fusing, battery monitoring and/or Lithium battery management. The Lynx Distributor is part of the modular Lynx distribution system.