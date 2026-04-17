The Victron Energy Lynx Distributor is No positioning statement available.

Modular DC busbar A modular DC busbar with spaces for four DC fuses.

Fuse monitoring It monitors the status of each fuse and displays its condition with an LED on the front.

Connections Negative busbar has four connections and a ground connection.

Fuse status indication Power LED and four fuse status indication LEDs.

Smart BMS Compatibility If connected to a Lynx Smart BMS, up to 4 Lynx Distributors can send fuse status information to the Lynx Smart BMS.

VictronConnect App If the connected to a Lynx Smart BMS it can be monitored and setup with the VictronConnect App.