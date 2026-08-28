The Canadian Solar KuBank 3.0 is This liquid-cooled energy storage system is the industry's first to pass the UL 9540A:2026 large-scale fire test, ensuring containment without fire propagation even with suppression systems disabled.
[ Product Visualization: KuBank 3.0 ]
Hardware Ref: p-fce677
Technical Specifications
|KuBank 3.0 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-fce6778869a0
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-fce6778869a0/images
|Company Name:
|Canadian Solar
|Product Name:
|KuBank 3.0
|Product Url:
|https://investors.canadiansolar.com/news-releases/news-release-details/e-storages-kubank-30-ci-applications-successfully-passes-large
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Press Release:
|https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-storages-kubank-3-0-for-ci-applications-successfully-passes-large-scale-fire-testing-302850286.html
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-13
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|KuBank 3.0 has entered mass production and is now available to customers worldwide.
|Model Number:
|KuBank 3.0
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This liquid-cooled energy storage system is the industry's first to pass the UL 9540A:2026 large-scale fire test, ensuring containment without fire propagation even with suppression systems disabled.
|Specs:
|{"voltage_nominal_v":[400,690,800]}
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[400,690,800]