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The Canadian Solar KuBank 3.0 is This liquid-cooled energy storage system is the industry's first to pass the UL 9540A:2026 large-scale fire test, ensuring containment without fire propagation even with suppression systems disabled.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Canadian Solar KuBank 3.0
KuBank 3.0 Identifier
FolderSlug: p-fce6778869a0
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-fce6778869a0/images
Company Name: Canadian Solar
Product Name: KuBank 3.0
Product Url: https://investors.canadiansolar.com/news-releases/news-release-details/e-storages-kubank-30-ci-applications-successfully-passes-large
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Press Release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-storages-kubank-3-0-for-ci-applications-successfully-passes-large-scale-fire-testing-302850286.html
Announced Date: 2026-08-13
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: KuBank 3.0 has entered mass production and is now available to customers worldwide.
Model Number: KuBank 3.0
Unique Selling Proposition: This liquid-cooled energy storage system is the industry's first to pass the UL 9540A:2026 large-scale fire test, ensuring containment without fire propagation even with suppression systems disabled.
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":[400,690,800]}
Voltage Nominal V: [400,690,800]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-fce6778869a0

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T18:39:43.433Z