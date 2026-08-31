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The SMA GridAssist is Energy storage architecture provides load smoothing and power quality stabilization to ensure grid code compliance for data center applications.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SMA GridAssist
GridAssist Identifier
FolderSlug: p-f88013c5878d
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-f88013c5878d/images
Company Name: SMA
Product Name: GridAssist
Product Url: https://www.sma-america.com/newsroom/news-details/dedicated-solutions-for-ai-driven-data-centers
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-26
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: TBA
Unique Selling Proposition: Energy storage architecture provides load smoothing and power quality stabilization to ensure grid code compliance for data center applications.
Specs: {}

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-f88013c5878d

Last Scraped: 2026-08-31T16:59:17.106Z