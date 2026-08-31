The SMA GridAssist is Energy storage architecture provides load smoothing and power quality stabilization to ensure grid code compliance for data center applications.
[ Product Visualization: GridAssist ]
Hardware Ref: p-f88013
Technical Specifications
|GridAssist Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-f88013c5878d
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-f88013c5878d/images
|Company Name:
|SMA
|Product Name:
|GridAssist
|Product Url:
|https://www.sma-america.com/newsroom/news-details/dedicated-solutions-for-ai-driven-data-centers
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-26
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Energy storage architecture provides load smoothing and power quality stabilization to ensure grid code compliance for data center applications.
|Specs:
|{}