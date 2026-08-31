The SMA GridLink AC is UPS architecture decouples data center loads from the grid to resolve interconnection issues and enhance operational stability.
[ Product Visualization: GridLink AC ]
Hardware Ref: p-8506c5
Technical Specifications
|GridLink AC Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-8506c55fab5c
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-8506c55fab5c/images
|Company Name:
|SMA
|Product Name:
|GridLink AC
|Product Url:
|https://www.sma-america.com/newsroom/news-details/dedicated-solutions-for-ai-driven-data-centers
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-26
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|UPS architecture decouples data center loads from the grid to resolve interconnection issues and enhance operational stability.
|Specs:
|{}