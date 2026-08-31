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The SMA GridLink DC is Power conversion system facilitates direct 800V DC power delivery from the grid to high-performance AI computing environments to maximize efficiency and scalability.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SMA GridLink DC
GridLink DC Identifier
FolderSlug: p-aa43647bc0f6
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-aa43647bc0f6/images
Company Name: SMA
Product Name: GridLink DC
Product Url: https://www.sma-america.com/newsroom/news-details/dedicated-solutions-for-ai-driven-data-centers
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-26
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: Planned for deployment in 2027.
Unique Selling Proposition: Power conversion system facilitates direct 800V DC power delivery from the grid to high-performance AI computing environments to maximize efficiency and scalability.
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":[800]}
Voltage Nominal V: [800]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-aa43647bc0f6

Last Scraped: 2026-08-31T16:59:45.261Z