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The SunEnergyXT 500 PRO is This all-in-one energy storage system utilizes multi-head technology to scale both battery capacity and inverter output power simultaneously up to 7.2 kW.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for SunEnergyXT 500 PRO
500 PRO Identifier
FolderSlug: p-afaea6f56432
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-afaea6f56432/images
Company Name: SunEnergyXT
Product Name: 500 PRO
Product Url: https://sunenergyxt-web.safetytaxfree.net/en/details-500-series
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-06-17
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Announced Details: Multi-system parallel control is scheduled for release in July 2026, followed by a 3-phase smart box in Fall 2026.
Model Number: 500 PRO
Unique Selling Proposition: This all-in-one energy storage system utilizes multi-head technology to scale both battery capacity and inverter output power simultaneously up to 7.2 kW.
Specs: {"weight_kg":58,"dimensions_cm":[53.6,31.47,30.7],"voltage_nominal_v":[16],"voltage_max_pv_v":100,"power_continuous_w":2400,"efficiency_max_pct":96.82}
Documentation: COMPUTER BILD hands-on review, c't magazine comparison test, BILD.de review, heise online review
Weight Kg: 58
Dimensions Cm: [53.6,31.47,30.7]
Voltage Nominal V: [16]
Voltage Max Pv V: 100
Power Continuous W: 2400
Efficiency Max Pct: 96.82

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-afaea6f56432

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T18:53:23.920Z