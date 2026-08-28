The SunEnergyXT 500 PRO is This all-in-one energy storage system utilizes multi-head technology to scale both battery capacity and inverter output power simultaneously up to 7.2 kW.
[ Product Visualization: 500 PRO ]
Hardware Ref: p-afaea6
Technical Specifications
|500 PRO Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-afaea6f56432
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-afaea6f56432/images
|Company Name:
|SunEnergyXT
|Product Name:
|500 PRO
|Product Url:
|https://sunenergyxt-web.safetytaxfree.net/en/details-500-series
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-06-17
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-afaea6f56432/images/pasted-d59d03cd.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|Multi-system parallel control is scheduled for release in July 2026, followed by a 3-phase smart box in Fall 2026.
|Model Number:
|500 PRO
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This all-in-one energy storage system utilizes multi-head technology to scale both battery capacity and inverter output power simultaneously up to 7.2 kW.
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":58,"dimensions_cm":[53.6,31.47,30.7],"voltage_nominal_v":[16],"voltage_max_pv_v":100,"power_continuous_w":2400,"efficiency_max_pct":96.82}
|Documentation:
|COMPUTER BILD hands-on review, c't magazine comparison test, BILD.de review, heise online review
|Weight Kg:
|58
|Dimensions Cm:
|[53.6,31.47,30.7]
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[16]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|100
|Power Continuous W:
|2400
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|96.82