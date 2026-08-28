  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe

The TBEA TE435/392K-HV is This liquid-cooled power conversion system features fiber-based high-speed control communication and intelligent switching between grid-following and grid-forming modes.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for TBEA TE435/392K-HV
TE435/392K-HV Identifier
FolderSlug: p-81bbd54e2f71
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-81bbd54e2f71/images
Company Name: TBEA
Product Name: TE435/392K-HV
Product Url: https://www.pv-magazine.com/press-releases/tbea-xian-electric-technology-showcases-grid-ready-solar-and-storage-solutions-for-the-european-market-at-intersolar-europe/
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-17
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: TBA
Model Number: TE435/392K-HV
Unique Selling Proposition: This liquid-cooled power conversion system features fiber-based high-speed control communication and intelligent switching between grid-following and grid-forming modes.
Specs: {}

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-81bbd54e2f71

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T18:26:08.106Z