The TBEA TE435/392K-HV is This liquid-cooled power conversion system features fiber-based high-speed control communication and intelligent switching between grid-following and grid-forming modes.
[ Product Visualization: TE435/392K-HV ]
Hardware Ref: p-81bbd5
Technical Specifications
|TE435/392K-HV Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-81bbd54e2f71
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-81bbd54e2f71/images
|Company Name:
|TBEA
|Product Name:
|TE435/392K-HV
|Product Url:
|https://www.pv-magazine.com/press-releases/tbea-xian-electric-technology-showcases-grid-ready-solar-and-storage-solutions-for-the-european-market-at-intersolar-europe/
|Product State:
|Announced
|Industry:
|solar
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-17
|Image Groups:
|[]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Model Number:
|TE435/392K-HV
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|This liquid-cooled power conversion system features fiber-based high-speed control communication and intelligent switching between grid-following and grid-forming modes.
|Specs:
|{}