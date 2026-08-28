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The Tigo Energy, Inc. GO Optimized ESS is This residential energy storage system features a DC-coupled architecture and a high DC-to-AC oversizing ratio of up to 200% to maximize energy yield and efficiency.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Tigo Energy, Inc. GO Optimized ESS
GO Optimized ESS Identifier
FolderSlug: p-3a697551564e
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3a697551564e/images
Company Name: Tigo Energy, Inc.
Product Name: GO Optimized ESS
Product Url: https://www.tigoenergy.com/go-optimized-ess
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-06-17
Image Groups: []
Announced Details: TBA
Unique Selling Proposition: This residential energy storage system features a DC-coupled architecture and a high DC-to-AC oversizing ratio of up to 200% to maximize energy yield and efficiency.
Specs: {"voltage_nominal_v":[120,240],"power_continuous_w":11400}
Voltage Nominal V: [120,240]
Power Continuous W: 11400

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-3a697551564e

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T18:58:14.908Z