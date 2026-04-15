The EG4 Electronics 18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Easy Setup
Plug-and-play design simplifies installation.
All-Weather Durability
Built to perform reliably in various conditions.
Reliable Backup
Provides dependable power during outages, supporting energy independence.
Flexible Application
Supports both on-grid and off-grid setups.
Powerful Output
Provides robust capacity for high energy demands.
Optimized Energy Use
Hybrid inverter balances solar, grid, and battery power.
Expandable Design
Easily scale up to meet future energy needs.
Smart Monitoring
Compatible with remote performance tracking.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics 18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS
18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS Identifier
Total Output Power: 12-24kW
Total Energy Capacity: 14.3-42.9 kWh
Ul 1741 Hybrid Inverter: 12kW (120/240V)
Ul 1973 Battery: 51.2V 280Ah
Unique Selling Proposition: ["Maximize reliability with EG4's UL9540 certified EG4 18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS, scalable for diverse power needs in any weather.","The 18kPV + WallMount All-Weather Energy Storage System (ESS) is designed for scalable, reliable energy storage.","Its plug-and-play installation simplifies setup, while the weather-resistant design ensures durable, consistent performance, making it a reliable backup during outages."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9351-e45c-7761-bd22-110efe9527d8

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:45:16.029625Z