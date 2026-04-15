The EG4 Electronics 18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9351
Key Features
- Easy Setup
- Plug-and-play design simplifies installation.
- All-Weather Durability
- Built to perform reliably in various conditions.
- Reliable Backup
- Provides dependable power during outages, supporting energy independence.
- Flexible Application
- Supports both on-grid and off-grid setups.
- Powerful Output
- Provides robust capacity for high energy demands.
- Optimized Energy Use
- Hybrid inverter balances solar, grid, and battery power.
- Expandable Design
- Easily scale up to meet future energy needs.
- Smart Monitoring
- Compatible with remote performance tracking.
Technical Specifications
|18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS Identifier
|Total Output Power:
|12-24kW
|Total Energy Capacity:
|14.3-42.9 kWh
|Ul 1741 Hybrid Inverter:
|12kW (120/240V)
|Ul 1973 Battery:
|51.2V 280Ah
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["Maximize reliability with EG4's UL9540 certified EG4 18kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS, scalable for diverse power needs in any weather.","The 18kPV + WallMount All-Weather Energy Storage System (ESS) is designed for scalable, reliable energy storage.","Its plug-and-play installation simplifies setup, while the weather-resistant design ensures durable, consistent performance, making it a reliable backup during outages."]