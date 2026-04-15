The EG4 18kPV + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.

Seamless Backup Instantly switches to battery power during outages, ensuring uninterrupted comfort.

High-Power Output Supports heavy appliances like AC units, perfect for hot summer nights.

Flexible Use Ideal for on-grid or off-grid setups, adapting to your energy needs.

Easy Installation Plug-and-play design reduces setup time.

Scalable Design Expand with additional units to meet growing energy demands.

Smart Monitoring Track performance remotely for peace of mind.

Certified Safety ETL listed to UL 9540, with rigorous testing for reliability.

Integrated Self-Heating Feature Internal heating keeps the cells operational in colder temperatures.

Dual On-Board Fire Arrestors Fire arrestors offer fail-safe protection against thermal runaway.

On-Board LCD Touch Screen Clear BMS monitoring and selectable closed-loop communication with EG4, Schneider, Sol-Ark, Victron, and Growatt inverters.

Integrated 600A Busbars Includes multiple terminals (4 positive, 4 negative), eliminating the need for external busbars when connecting multiple batteries or inverters.

Emergency Stop Function Optional ESS disconnect allows for one-touch shutdown of all batteries and inverters equipped with rapid shutdown capability.