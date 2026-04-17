The Victron Energy Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Simple single fuse holders
for each of above fuse types.
Six-way fuse holder
MEGA fuses only.
Modular single fuse holders
for MEGA fuses only. With an optional busbar accessory to efficiently connect multiple fuses together.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Unknown Model
Unknown Model Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: Besides an assortment of ANL, MIDI and MEGA fuses, we feature three different types of fuse holders: Simple single fuse holders for each of above fuse types. A six-way fuse holder, MEGA fuses only. Modular single fuse holders, for MEGA fuses only.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6f-15e2-7324-8890-6bdcfe88c91e

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:51.785201Z