The Victron Energy Lynx Distributor is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Modular DC busbar
A modular DC busbar with spaces for four DC fuses.
Fuse monitoring
It monitors the status of each fuse and displays its condition with an LED on the front.
Connections
Negative busbar has four connections and a ground connection.
Fuse status indication
Power LED and four fuse status indication LEDs.
Smart BMS Compatibility
If connected to a Lynx Smart BMS, up to 4 Lynx Distributors can send fuse status information to the Lynx Smart BMS.
VictronConnect App
If the connected to a Lynx Smart BMS it can be monitored and setup with the VictronConnect App.
GX device Monitoring
Up to 4 connected Lynx Distributors can be monitored with a GX device if they are connected to a Lynx Smart BMS.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Victron Energy Lynx Distributor
Lynx Distributor Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The Lynx Distribution System is a modular busbar system that incorporates DC connections, distribution, fusing, battery monitoring and/or Lithium battery management. The Lynx Distributor is part of the modular Lynx distribution system.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9c6e-f4fe-7f39-b3b5-c255dd1a6729

Last Scraped: 2026-04-17T17:16:43.847336Z