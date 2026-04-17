The Victron Energy Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Unknown Model ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9c6f
Key Features
- Simple single fuse holders
- for each of above fuse types.
- Six-way fuse holder
- MEGA fuses only.
- Modular single fuse holders
- for MEGA fuses only. With an optional busbar accessory to efficiently connect multiple fuses together.
Technical Specifications
|Unknown Model Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|Besides an assortment of ANL, MIDI and MEGA fuses, we feature three different types of fuse holders: Simple single fuse holders for each of above fuse types. A six-way fuse holder, MEGA fuses only. Modular single fuse holders, for MEGA fuses only.