The EG4 12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Smart Wi-Fi Control
Adjust temperature, fan speed, and mode from anywhere.
High-Performance R32 Refrigerant
Higher efficiency and lower GWP than R410A.
Low-Noise Operation
Quiet indoor performance for relaxing comfort.
Cold-Weather Ready
Maintains heating capability down to 5 °F.
Dual Heating & Cooling
Delivers consistent comfort through every season.
Variable-Speed Inverter
Balances temperature control and energy savings automatically.
Plug and Cool Technology
Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set simplifies installation without vacuum pumps.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32
12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 Identifier
Cooling Heating Capacity: 12,000 BTU/h
Recommended Room Size: 500-600 ft2
Refrigerant: R32 (27.5 oz / 0.81 L)
Power Supply: 115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
Input Power: 190–950W (cooling) / 190–980 W (heating)
Line Set Length Max: 49 ft (15 m)
Operating Temperature: Cool 32–131 °F | Heat 5–86 °F
Noise Level: ≤ 38 dB (indoor) / 52 dB (outdoor)
Warranty: 5-Year Limited
Voltage Nominal V: [115]
Power Continuous W: 980
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed for simple installation and dependable year-round comfort. Pre-charged with high-performance R32 refrigerant and equipped with smartcontrol capability, it's ideal for medium-sized rooms or office spaces.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9354-f26a-7a46-8ea9-2ba9409eadf2

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:48:36.109486Z