The EG4 12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9354
Key Features
- Smart Wi-Fi Control
- Adjust temperature, fan speed, and mode from anywhere.
- High-Performance R32 Refrigerant
- Higher efficiency and lower GWP than R410A.
- Low-Noise Operation
- Quiet indoor performance for relaxing comfort.
- Cold-Weather Ready
- Maintains heating capability down to 5 °F.
- Dual Heating & Cooling
- Delivers consistent comfort through every season.
- Variable-Speed Inverter
- Balances temperature control and energy savings automatically.
- Plug and Cool Technology
- Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set simplifies installation without vacuum pumps.
Technical Specifications
|12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 Identifier
|Cooling Heating Capacity:
|12,000 BTU/h
|Recommended Room Size:
|500-600 ft2
|Refrigerant:
|R32 (27.5 oz / 0.81 L)
|Power Supply:
|115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
|Input Power:
|190–950W (cooling) / 190–980 W (heating)
|Line Set Length Max:
|49 ft (15 m)
|Operating Temperature:
|Cool 32–131 °F | Heat 5–86 °F
|Noise Level:
|≤ 38 dB (indoor) / 52 dB (outdoor)
|Warranty:
|5-Year Limited
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[115]
|Power Continuous W:
|980
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 12K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed for simple installation and dependable year-round comfort. Pre-charged with high-performance R32 refrigerant and equipped with smartcontrol capability, it's ideal for medium-sized rooms or office spaces.