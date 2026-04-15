The EG4 12K Mini-Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

New Plug-n-Cool Technology
Easy Do-It-Yourself Installation.
Latest & Greatest Efficiency Rating
New SEER2 Rating: 28.5.
Over 12000BTU of Heating & Cooling Capacity
Heat & Cool up to 650 Square Feet.
EG4 Warranty Coverage
5-Year Limited Warranty.
True Hybrid Operation
Runs on solar DC power, AC grid power, or both with intelligent auto-switching.
Direct Solar Input
Accepts up to 1,100W of solar power for true off-grid daytime operation.
DIY-Friendly Installation
Includes 16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect line set.
Smart Wi-Fi + Remote Control
Control temperature and modes remotely via smartphone app or included IR remote.
Grid Backup Protection
Seamlessly supplements solar power with AC during nighttime or cloudy days.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 12K Mini-Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump
12K Mini-Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Identifier
Rated Btu: 12000
Coverage: 650 square feet
Seer2 Rating: 28.5
Capacities: 3,000-13,000 BTU/h
Indoor Unit Sound: 32-37 dB(A)
Outdoor Unit Sound: 52 dB(A)
Cop: 14.12 Btu/W
Operating Temperature: -10℃ to 58 ℃
Operation Temperature Indoor: 61-90/32-90 °F
Operation Temperature Outdoor: 32-131/5-86 °F
Weight: 103.62kg / 118 lbs
Solar Aircon App: Yes
Energy Star: Yes
Warranty: 5 years limited warranty
Refrigerant: R32
Power Supply: 115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
Input Power: 190–950W (cooling) / 190–980 W (heating)
Line Set Length Max: 49 ft (15 m)
Noise Level: ≤ 38 dB (indoor)
Maximum Input Power: 1700W
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 delivers exceptional comfort and next-level energy efficiency for spaces up to 650 sq. ft. This advanced heating and cooling system is designed to plug directly into solar panels, drawing clean DC power during the day and automatically switching to AC grid power at night or during cloudy conditions. Equipped with R32 refrigerant in compliance with new EPA standards, this unit aligns performance with environmental responsibility.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9357-081b-7274-9d09-4b0ce3c98946

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:50:55.849778Z