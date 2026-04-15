The EG4 12K Mini-Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 12K Mini-Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9357
Key Features
- New Plug-n-Cool Technology
- Easy Do-It-Yourself Installation.
- Latest & Greatest Efficiency Rating
- New SEER2 Rating: 28.5.
- Over 12000BTU of Heating & Cooling Capacity
- Heat & Cool up to 650 Square Feet.
- EG4 Warranty Coverage
- 5-Year Limited Warranty.
- True Hybrid Operation
- Runs on solar DC power, AC grid power, or both with intelligent auto-switching.
- Direct Solar Input
- Accepts up to 1,100W of solar power for true off-grid daytime operation.
- DIY-Friendly Installation
- Includes 16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect line set.
- Smart Wi-Fi + Remote Control
- Control temperature and modes remotely via smartphone app or included IR remote.
- Grid Backup Protection
- Seamlessly supplements solar power with AC during nighttime or cloudy days.
Technical Specifications
|12K Mini-Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Identifier
|Rated Btu:
|12000
|Coverage:
|650 square feet
|Seer2 Rating:
|28.5
|Capacities:
|3,000-13,000 BTU/h
|Indoor Unit Sound:
|32-37 dB(A)
|Outdoor Unit Sound:
|52 dB(A)
|Cop:
|14.12 Btu/W
|Operating Temperature:
|-10℃ to 58 ℃
|Operation Temperature Indoor:
|61-90/32-90 °F
|Operation Temperature Outdoor:
|32-131/5-86 °F
|Weight:
|103.62kg / 118 lbs
|Solar Aircon App:
|Yes
|Energy Star:
|Yes
|Warranty:
|5 years limited warranty
|Refrigerant:
|R32
|Power Supply:
|115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
|Input Power:
|190–950W (cooling) / 190–980 W (heating)
|Line Set Length Max:
|49 ft (15 m)
|Noise Level:
|≤ 38 dB (indoor)
|Maximum Input Power:
|1700W
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 delivers exceptional comfort and next-level energy efficiency for spaces up to 650 sq. ft. This advanced heating and cooling system is designed to plug directly into solar panels, drawing clean DC power during the day and automatically switching to AC grid power at night or during cloudy conditions. Equipped with R32 refrigerant in compliance with new EPA standards, this unit aligns performance with environmental responsibility.