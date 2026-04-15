The EG4 9K Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is No positioning statement available.

Operate the unit via remote or mobile app for scheduling, Eco Mode, & Sleep Mode

High-Performance R32 Refrigerant Higher efficiency and lower GWP than R410A

Quiet Operation Indoor sound level < 35 dB for whisper-quiet comfort

Built-In Defrost Protection Ensures reliable heating in cold climates

All-Season Efficiency Delivers heating down to 5 °F outdoor temps

Inverter Compressor Automatically modulates to maintain steady, quiet comfort while reducing energy use

Plug and Cool Technology Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set simplifies installation without vacuum pumps

Smart Wi-Fi Control

High Energy Efficiency Boasting an impressive SEER2 rating of 29.5, the EG4 9K Mini-Split minimizes energy consumption while maintaining superior heating and cooling performance.

Plug-N-Cool DIY Installation The innovative Plug-N-Cool technology simplifies installation with quick-connect self-closing valves, eliminating the need for special tools or professional assistance.