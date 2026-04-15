The EG4 9K Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 9K Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9357
Key Features
- Operate the unit via remote or mobile app
- for scheduling, Eco Mode, & Sleep Mode
- High-Performance R32 Refrigerant
- Higher efficiency and lower GWP than R410A
- Quiet Operation
- Indoor sound level < 35 dB for whisper-quiet comfort
- Built-In Defrost Protection
- Ensures reliable heating in cold climates
- All-Season Efficiency
- Delivers heating down to 5 °F outdoor temps
- Inverter Compressor
- Automatically modulates to maintain steady, quiet comfort while reducing energy use
- Plug and Cool Technology
- Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set simplifies installation without vacuum pumps
- Smart Wi-Fi Control
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- High Energy Efficiency
- Boasting an impressive SEER2 rating of 29.5, the EG4 9K Mini-Split minimizes energy consumption while maintaining superior heating and cooling performance.
- Plug-N-Cool DIY Installation
- The innovative Plug-N-Cool technology simplifies installation with quick-connect self-closing valves, eliminating the need for special tools or professional assistance.
- Ductless Design
- This system's ductless configuration reduces potential energy losses associated with traditional ductwork, enhancing overall efficiency.
Technical Specifications
|9K Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 Identifier
|Cooling Heating Capacity:
|9000 BTU/h
|Recommended Room Size:
|300-400 ft2
|Refrigerant:
|R32 (21.2 oz / 0.63 L)
|Power Supply:
|115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
|Input Power:
|190-620 W (cooling) / 190–660 W (heating)
|Line Set Length Max:
|49 ft (15 m)
|Operating Temperature:
|Cool 32–131 °F | Heat 5–86 °F
|Noise Level:
|≤ 35 dB (indoor) / 52 dB (outdoor)
|Warranty:
|5-Year Limited
|Seer2 Rating:
|29.5
|Capacities:
|3,000-11,000 BTU/h
|Indoor Unit Sound:
|(TURBO/5/4/3/2/1 BLOCK) 36/35/34/33/31/30 dB(A)
|Outdoor Unit Sound:
|(HI/MED/LO) 51 dB(A)
|Hspf2:
|10.7
|Cop:
|13.38 Btu/W
|Operation Temperature Indoor Cooling Heating:
|61-90/32-90 °F
|Operation Temperature Outdoor Cooling Heating:
|32-131/5-86 °F
|Weight:
|103.62kg / 118 lbs
|Solar Aircon App:
|YES
|Energy Star:
|YES
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 9K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed for quick installation and reliable, year-round comfort.","Precharged with high-performance R32 refrigerant and equipped with smart-control capability, it's an excellent solution for small rooms or office spaces.","The EG4 9K Mini-Split 9000 BTU Air Conditioner / Heat Pump provides superior performance, hassle-free installation, and remote control via the Solar Aircon app."]