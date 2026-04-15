The EG4 9K Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Operate the unit via remote or mobile app
for scheduling, Eco Mode, & Sleep Mode
High-Performance R32 Refrigerant
Higher efficiency and lower GWP than R410A
Quiet Operation
Indoor sound level < 35 dB for whisper-quiet comfort
Built-In Defrost Protection
Ensures reliable heating in cold climates
All-Season Efficiency
Delivers heating down to 5 °F outdoor temps
Inverter Compressor
Automatically modulates to maintain steady, quiet comfort while reducing energy use
Plug and Cool Technology
Pre-vacuumed, quick-connect line set simplifies installation without vacuum pumps
Smart Wi-Fi Control
High Energy Efficiency
Boasting an impressive SEER2 rating of 29.5, the EG4 9K Mini-Split minimizes energy consumption while maintaining superior heating and cooling performance.
Plug-N-Cool DIY Installation
The innovative Plug-N-Cool technology simplifies installation with quick-connect self-closing valves, eliminating the need for special tools or professional assistance.
Ductless Design
This system's ductless configuration reduces potential energy losses associated with traditional ductwork, enhancing overall efficiency.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 9K Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32
9K Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 Identifier
Cooling Heating Capacity: 9000 BTU/h
Recommended Room Size: 300-400 ft2
Refrigerant: R32 (21.2 oz / 0.63 L)
Power Supply: 115 V AC single-phase, 60 Hz
Input Power: 190-620 W (cooling) / 190–660 W (heating)
Line Set Length Max: 49 ft (15 m)
Operating Temperature: Cool 32–131 °F | Heat 5–86 °F
Noise Level: ≤ 35 dB (indoor) / 52 dB (outdoor)
Warranty: 5-Year Limited
Seer2 Rating: 29.5
Capacities: 3,000-11,000 BTU/h
Indoor Unit Sound: (TURBO/5/4/3/2/1 BLOCK) 36/35/34/33/31/30 dB(A)
Outdoor Unit Sound: (HI/MED/LO) 51 dB(A)
Hspf2: 10.7
Cop: 13.38 Btu/W
Operation Temperature Indoor Cooling Heating: 61-90/32-90 °F
Operation Temperature Outdoor Cooling Heating: 32-131/5-86 °F
Weight: 103.62kg / 118 lbs
Solar Aircon App: YES
Energy Star: YES
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 9K BTU Mini-Split Air Conditioner / Heat Pump R32 is a high-efficiency heating and cooling system designed for quick installation and reliable, year-round comfort.","Precharged with high-performance R32 refrigerant and equipped with smart-control capability, it's an excellent solution for small rooms or office spaces.","The EG4 9K Mini-Split 9000 BTU Air Conditioner / Heat Pump provides superior performance, hassle-free installation, and remote control via the Solar Aircon app."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9357-280f-7a40-b0d5-5bbd1d547856

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:51:03.728097Z