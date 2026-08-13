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The PowerSpout Turbines is New Zealand-based PowerSpout modular Pelton, Turgo, and Low-Head (PLT/TRG/LH) micro-turbines kits. ($2-3k USD)

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for PowerSpout Turbines
Turbines Identifier
FolderSlug: p-3c136a7cd691
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3c136a7cd691/images
Company Name: PowerSpout
Product Name: Turbines
Product Url: https://www.powerspout.com/collections/powerspout-turbines
Official Url:
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Product State: Released
Industry: hydro
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Announced Details: TBA
Announced Date: 2026-08-12
Model Number: 1628
Unique Selling Proposition: New Zealand-based PowerSpout modular Pelton, Turgo, and Low-Head (PLT/TRG/LH) micro-turbines kits. ($2-3k USD)
Specs: {"weight_kg":19.5,"dimensions_cm":[47,40,43],"voltage_nominal_v":[14,28,40,56,80,170,200,350],"voltage_max_pv_v":600,"current_charge_max_a":30,"power_continuous_w":1200,"power_peak_w":1600}
Documentation: PowerSpout Document Index
Weight Kg: 19.5
Dimensions Cm: [47,40,43]
Voltage Nominal V: [14,28,40,56,80,170,200,350]
Voltage Max Pv V: 600
Current Charge Max A: 30
Power Continuous W: 1200
Power Peak W: 1600

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-3c136a7cd691

Last Scraped: 2026-08-13T19:17:48.042Z