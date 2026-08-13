The PowerSpout Turbines is New Zealand-based PowerSpout modular Pelton, Turgo, and Low-Head (PLT/TRG/LH) micro-turbines kits. ($2-3k USD)
[ Product Visualization: Turbines ]
Hardware Ref: p-3c136a
Technical Specifications
|Turbines Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-3c136a7cd691
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-3c136a7cd691/images
|Company Name:
|PowerSpout
|Product Name:
|Turbines
|Product Url:
|https://www.powerspout.com/collections/powerspout-turbines
|Official Url:
|Name:
|Event Name:
|Title:
|Url:
|Category:
|Product State:
|Released
|Industry:
|hydro
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-3c136a7cd691/images/pasted-4a16a263.png","modified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-3c136a7cd691/images/pasted-0a891063.png","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-12
|Model Number:
|1628
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|New Zealand-based PowerSpout modular Pelton, Turgo, and Low-Head (PLT/TRG/LH) micro-turbines kits. ($2-3k USD)
|Specs:
|{"weight_kg":19.5,"dimensions_cm":[47,40,43],"voltage_nominal_v":[14,28,40,56,80,170,200,350],"voltage_max_pv_v":600,"current_charge_max_a":30,"power_continuous_w":1200,"power_peak_w":1600}
|Documentation:
|PowerSpout Document Index
|Weight Kg:
|19.5
|Dimensions Cm:
|[47,40,43]
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[14,28,40,56,80,170,200,350]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|600
|Current Charge Max A:
|30
|Power Continuous W:
|1200
|Power Peak W:
|1600