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The TURBULENT Vortex is These turnkey kits allow landowners or off-grid communities to install a 5 kW to 70 kW generator into a riverbank or canal with minimal excavation, using composite pre-cast basins. The turbine runner spins at lower RPMs, letting debris and fish pass unharmed while maintaining high low-head efficiency.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for TURBULENT Vortex
Vortex Identifier
FolderSlug: p-e7015a607e31
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-e7015a607e31/images
Company Name: TURBULENT
Product Name: Vortex
Product Url: https://www.turbulent.be/
Official Url:
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Product State: Released
Industry: hydro
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Announced Details: TBA
Announced Date: 2026-08-10
Unique Selling Proposition: These turnkey kits allow landowners or off-grid communities to install a 5 kW to 70 kW generator into a riverbank or canal with minimal excavation, using composite pre-cast basins. The turbine runner spins at lower RPMs, letting debris and fish pass unharmed while maintaining high low-head efficiency.
Specs: {}
Youtube Video Url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w9rxf6UutA

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-e7015a607e31

Last Scraped: 2026-08-13T19:18:37.274Z