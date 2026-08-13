The TURBULENT Vortex is These turnkey kits allow landowners or off-grid communities to install a 5 kW to 70 kW generator into a riverbank or canal with minimal excavation, using composite pre-cast basins. The turbine runner spins at lower RPMs, letting debris and fish pass unharmed while maintaining high low-head efficiency.
[ Product Visualization: Vortex ]
Hardware Ref: p-e7015a
Technical Specifications
|Vortex Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-e7015a607e31
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-e7015a607e31/images
|Company Name:
|TURBULENT
|Product Name:
|Vortex
|Product Url:
|https://www.turbulent.be/
|Official Url:
|Name:
|Event Name:
|Title:
|Url:
|Category:
|Product State:
|Released
|Industry:
|hydro
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-e7015a607e31/images/pasted-0cb65d22.png","modified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-e7015a607e31/images/pasted-24371114.gif","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Announced Date:
|2026-08-10
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|These turnkey kits allow landowners or off-grid communities to install a 5 kW to 70 kW generator into a riverbank or canal with minimal excavation, using composite pre-cast basins. The turbine runner spins at lower RPMs, letting debris and fish pass unharmed while maintaining high low-head efficiency.
|Specs:
|{}
|Youtube Video Url:
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w9rxf6UutA