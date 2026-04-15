The Outback Power FW-SP-R is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Affordable 'All-In-One'
AC Input, AC Output and DC Surge Protection.
Easy to Install/Seamless Integration with FLEXware
At-A-Glance Visual Verification of Protection Level
Engineered and Manufactured by Outback Power Technologies
Designed Specifically for FX Series Inverter/Chargers

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FW-SP-R
FW-SP-R Identifier
Nominal Voltage: 120-240VAC/12-48VDC
Voltage Protection Level: 390VAC/150VDC
Ac Or Dc: AC/DC
Maximum Surge Current 8 20µs: 30kA per circuit
Voltage Nominal V: [120,240,12,48]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The OutBack Power Technologies FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger.","The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike.","Ease of installation and seamless integration make it the obvious addition to your OutBack system."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-d677-7943-a87c-01c2b4db38a0

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:04:46.394235Z