The Outback Power FW-SP-R is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FW-SP-R ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Affordable 'All-In-One'
- AC Input, AC Output and DC Surge Protection.
- Easy to Install/Seamless Integration with FLEXware
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- At-A-Glance Visual Verification of Protection Level
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- Engineered and Manufactured by Outback Power Technologies
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- Designed Specifically for FX Series Inverter/Chargers
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Technical Specifications
|FW-SP-R Identifier
|Nominal Voltage:
|120-240VAC/12-48VDC
|Voltage Protection Level:
|390VAC/150VDC
|Ac Or Dc:
|AC/DC
|Maximum Surge Current 8 20µs:
|30kA per circuit
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[120,240,12,48]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The OutBack Power Technologies FLEXware Surge Protector is a seamlessly integrated balance-of-system component for the FX Series Inverter/Charger.","The FLEXware Surge Protector was designed by OutBack engineers specifically for OutBack FX Series Inverter/Chargers, and provides multiple levels of protection for the vital electrical components of the Inverter/Charger in the event of an electrical surge or nearby lightning strike.","Ease of installation and seamless integration make it the obvious addition to your OutBack system."]