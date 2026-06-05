The Anker SOLIX S2000 is A 2kWh portable power station, half the space.
[ Product Visualization: S2000 ]
Hardware Ref: p-cb7ee7
Technical Specifications
|S2000 Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-cb7ee7460eaa
|ImageDir:
|C:\Users\myself\Desktop\Altenergymag\chrome-plugin\data\products\p-cb7ee7460eaa\images
|Company Name:
|Anker SOLIX
|Product Name:
|S2000
|Product Url:
|https://www.ankersolix.com/products/s2000-portable-power-station?o_c=&s_main=AS220111&varId=61956118872394
|Product State:
|Pre-Order
|Press Release:
|n-dc938ef9addb
|Announced Date:
|2026-05-19
|Release Date:
|2026-04-30
|Documentation:
|https://www.ankersolix.com/products/s2000-portable-power-station
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|https://www.ankersolix.com/products/s2000-portable-power-station
|Model Number:
|S2000
|Specs:
|{"capacity_wh":"2010","power_continuous_w":"1500","power_peak_w":"3000","battery_capacity_ah":"314","weight_kg":"16.19","dimensions_cm":"[20.83, 28.19, 32.26]","efficiency_max_pct":"88","power_idle_w":"6","charge_cycles_count":"10000","input_ac_standard_w":"1150","input_ac_ultrafast_w":"1600"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|A 2kWh portable power station, half the space.
|Image Urls:
|["http://localhost:3005/data/products/p-cb7ee7460eaa/images/pasted-682dd9c9.png"]
|Capacity Wh:
|2010
|Power Continuous W:
|1500
|Power Peak W:
|3000
|Battery Capacity Ah:
|314
|Weight Kg:
|16.19
|Dimensions Cm:
|[20.83, 28.19, 32.26]
|Efficiency Max Pct:
|88
|Power Idle W:
|6
|Charge Cycles Count:
|10000
|Input Ac Standard W:
|1150
|Input Ac Ultrafast W:
|1600