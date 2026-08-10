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The ConnectDER IslandDER is The SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™, acts as the system’s native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID)—sensing a grid outage, isolating the home, and initiating backup power.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for ConnectDER IslandDER
IslandDER Identifier
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Company Name: ConnectDER
Product Name: IslandDER
Product Url: https://connectder.com/media/press-releases/islandder-powers-whole-home-backup-solaredge-nexis-home-energy-system
Product State: Announced
Press Release: https://connectder.com/media/connectder-islandder-meter-collar-powers-whole-home-backup-with-new-solaredge-nexis-home-energy-system/
Announced Date: 2026-08-04
Announced At: RE+ 2025
Release Date: 2026-08-04
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Announced Details: Open for orders
Model Number: SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER
Unique Selling Proposition: The SolarEdge Nexis IslandDER™, acts as the system’s native Microgrid Interconnect Device (MID)—sensing a grid outage, isolating the home, and initiating backup power.
Specs: {}

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-989a0293f602

Last Scraped: 2026-08-10T18:03:22.442Z