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The EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus is With three independent MPPTs, OCEAN 2 Plus adapts easily to complex rooftops, multiple orientations, and partial shading conditions. Rated for up to 72 hours of water immersion for the bottom battery module.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EcoFlow OCEAN 2 Plus
OCEAN 2 Plus Identifier
FolderSlug: p-54a3d69f6b93
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-54a3d69f6b93/images
Company Name: EcoFlow
Product Name: OCEAN 2 Plus
Product Url: https://energy.ecoflow.com/eu/products/ocean-2-plus-single-phase-home-battery
Product State: Announced
Industry: solar
Announced Date: 2026-08-18
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Announced Details: TBA
Unique Selling Proposition: With three independent MPPTs, OCEAN 2 Plus adapts easily to complex rooftops, multiple orientations, and partial shading conditions. Rated for up to 72 hours of water immersion for the bottom battery module.
Specs: {"weight_kg":46}
Weight Kg: 46

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-54a3d69f6b93

Last Scraped: 2026-08-28T17:58:58.916Z