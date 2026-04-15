The EG4 Electronics EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

True Hybrid Operation
Runs on solar DC power, AC grid power, or both with intelligent auto-switching.
Direct Solar Input
Accepts up to 1,100W of solar power for true off-grid daytime operation.
DIY-Friendly Installation
Includes 16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect line set.
Smart Wi-Fi + Remote Control
Control temperature and modes remotely via smartphone app or included IR remote.
Grid Backup Protection
Seamlessly supplements solar power with AC during nighttime or cloudy days.
5-Year Limited Warranty
Backed by EG4's trusted performance and customer support.
Wide Operating Range
The outdoor unit is capable of operating within a wide temperature range, still cooling when temperatures reach 0°F and heating while -15°F.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32
EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 Identifier
Cooling Capacity: 12,000 BTU/h (3,000-12,500 BTU/h range)
Heating Capacity: 12,000 BTU/h (3,000-13,000 BTU/h range)
Ac Voltage: 115 VAC, 60Hz
Dc Solar Input: 90-380 VDC, up to 1,100W
Max Solar Current: 12A
Seer2 Rating: 22.5
Indoor Unit Weight: 20.9 lbs
Outdoor Unit Weight: 70.6 lbs
Refrigerant Type: R32 (27.52 oz pre-charged)
Max Line Set Length: 49.2 ft
Operating Temp Cooling: 32 – 131°F outdoor
Operating Temp Heating: 5 – 86°F outdoor
Line Set: 16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect included
Coverage Area: Up to 650 sq. ft
Max Input Power: 1700W
Indoor Unit Sound: 32-37 Db(a)
Voltage Nominal V: [115]
Voltage Max Pv V: 380
Current Charge Max A: 12
Weight Kg: 32
Power Continuous W: 1700
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 12k BTU Hybrid Solar Mini-Split AC/DC R32 delivers exceptional comfort and next-level energy efficiency for spaces up to 650 sq. ft.. This advanced heating and cooling system is designed to plug directly into solar panels, drawing clean DC power during the day and automatically switching to AC grid power at night or during cloudy conditions. Equipped with R32 refrigerant in compliance with new EPA standards, this unit aligns performance with environmental responsibility.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9354-bdaa-79ca-84e0-acb697720440

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:48:24.307884Z