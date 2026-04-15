The EG4 Electronics EG4-24K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

True Hybrid Operation
Runs on solar DC power (90-380VDC), AC grid power, or both simultaneously with intelligent auto-switching.
High Efficiency Performance
SEER2 ratings up to 22.5 and HSPF2 ratings up to 10 for exceptional energy savings.
Direct Solar Input
Accepts up to 1,100W (12K) or 2,200W (24K) of solar power without additional inverters.
Quick-Connect Line Sets
Pre-vacuumed 16.4 ft refrigerant lines with leak-proof quick-connect fittings for fast DIY installation.
Smart Controls
Includes infrared remote and WiFi-enabled smartphone app for control from anywhere.
Eco-Friendly R32 Refrigerant
Lower global warming potential compared to older refrigerants.
Wide Operating Range
Cooling down to 32°F and heating down to 5°F outdoor temperature.
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Meets strict efficiency guidelines for maximum energy savings.
Eliminates Inverter Costs
Direct DC solar input saves thousands compared to traditional mini-splits requiring solar inverters.
Maximizes Solar Usage
Automatically prioritizes free solar energy over grid power to slash electricity bills.
Grid Backup Protection
Seamlessly supplements with AC power during low solar conditions or nighttime use.
DIY-Friendly Installation
Quick-connect line sets eliminate the need for HVAC gauges, vacuum pumps, and refrigerant charging.
Runs Off-Grid
Can operate entirely on solar power during the day for true energy independence.
Smart Energy Management
Built-in AC power limiter lets you control how much grid power the system uses.
Hybrid AC/DC Operation
Utilizes both alternating current (AC) from the grid and direct current (DC) from solar panels, ensuring continuous operation and maximizing energy savings.
Plug-N-Cool Technology
Features an easy DIY installation process with quick-connect self-closing valves, eliminating the need for special tools or professional assistance.
High Energy Efficiency
Boasts a SEER2 rating of 21, delivering exceptional cooling and heating performance while minimizing energy consumption.
Wide Operating Temperature Range
Operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -10°C to 58°C, ensuring reliable performance in various climates.
Solar Integration
Connects directly to solar panels without the need for inverters or batteries, allowing for 100% energy savings during sunny days.
Smart Control
Features Wi-Fi connectivity for remote monitoring and control through a dedicated mobile app.
Ductless Design
Eliminates the need for ductwork, reducing energy loss and making it a versatile solution for various settings.
Dual Operation Modes
Automatically toggles between solar and grid power for uninterrupted operation.
Auto-Clean Function
Prevents mold and bacterial buildup by drying the interior of the indoor unit after operation.
Smart Timer
Customizable schedules for energy-efficient operation.
Overload Protection
Safeguards against power surges, enhancing system longevity.
Environmentally Conscious Design
Optimized for reduced carbon footprint with high efficiency and clean energy use.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics EG4-24K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC
EG4-24K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC Identifier
Cooling Capacity: 24,000 BTU/h (6,100-25,200 BTU/h range)
Heating Capacity: 24,000 BTU/h (6,000-26,000 BTU/h range)
Ac Voltage: 208-240 VAC, 60Hz
Dc Solar Input: 150-380 VDC, up to 2,200W
Max Solar Current: 20A
Seer2: 21
Hspf2: 7.9
Indoor Unit Weight: 33.1 lbs
Outdoor Unit Weight: 102.5 lbs
Refrigerant: R32 (40.57 oz pre-charged)
Max Line Set Length: 82 ft
Operating Temp Cooling: 32 – 131°F outdoor
Operating Temp Heating: 5 – 86°F outdoor
Warranty: 5-Year Limited Warranty
Control: IR Remote + WiFi App (iOS/Android)
Line Set: 16.4 ft pre-vacuumed quick-connect included
Modes: Auto, Cool, Heat, Dry, Fan
Refrigerant Type: R32
Recommended Solar Input: 1,600–2,400W (90–380VDC)
Indoor Unit Dimensions: 42.5" x 9.3" x 13.0"
Outdoor Unit Dimensions: 35.4" x 13.3" x 27.6"
Voltage Nominal V: [208,240]
Voltage Max Pv V: 380
Current Charge Max A: 20
Weight Kg: 46.5
Dimensions Cm: [89.9,33.8,70.1]
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4® Hybrid Mini-Split is a revolutionary heating and cooling solution that runs directly on solar power, AC grid power, or both simultaneously. Designed for maximum efficiency and energy independence, this system delivers premium comfort while dramatically reducing your utility bills. Available in 12,000 BTU and 24,000 BTU capacities with quick-connect installation for easy DIY setup.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9354-7197-7889-9721-66c74deee4db

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T23:06:05.542Z