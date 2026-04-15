The EG4 Electronics FlexBOSS18 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

High Power Output
13kW continuous output with PV, 18kW solar input, and 10kW battery-only output.
Versatile Compatibility
Works flawlessly with EG4 batteries and pairs seamlessly with the EG4 GridBOSS MID for enhanced functionality.
Certified & Compliant
UL1741 certification for safety and reliability.
Cost-Effective Hybrid Solution
Affordable entry into hybrid solar with professional-grade capabilities.
Flexible Installation
Designed for easy integration into both residential and commercial setups.
Seamless Grid & Battery Integration
Works in grid-tied, off-grid, and hybrid setups; Supports closed-loop communication with EG4 batteries; Compatible with the EG4 GridBOSS MID for advanced energy management.
Industry-Leading Compliance & Safety
UL1741-certified for safety and reliability; Built-in Rapid Shutdown (RSD) for NEC 690.12 compliance; Multiple protection features, including PV reverse polarity, surge, and short-circuit protection.
Efficient & Cost-Effective Solar
Up to 600VDC PV Input, eliminating the need for a combiner box; Dual MPPT technology for optimized solar harvesting; 94% battery-to-grid efficiency and 97.5% PV-to-grid efficiency.
Easy Installation & Monitoring
Wall-mountable design with a compact footprint; Plug-in Wi-Fi module for remote system monitoring via the EG4 app; 90A grid bypass for seamless power flow.
Complete System Compatibility
Easily integrates with Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 Battery System and pairs perfectly with GridBOSS systems for a seamless solar energy solution.
EMP-Hardened
Ensures reliable operation during Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) events.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics FlexBOSS18
FlexBOSS18 Identifier
Peak Power Output: 13 kW (with PV), 10kW (battery only)
Nominal Output Voltage: 240VAC; 208VAC
Continuous Output Power: 10kW (41.66A @ 240V)
Max Pv Input: 18kW
Dimensions: 30.43 x 22.8 x 11.2 in (773 x 579 x 285 mm)
Operating Temperature Range: -13°F – 140°F (-25°C – 60°C)
Storage Temperature Range: -13°F – 140°F (-25°C – 60°C)
Nominal Current: 54A @ 240V
Weight Kg: 52
Voltage Nominal V: [240,208]
Voltage Max Pv V: 600
Power Continuous W: 10000
Dimensions Cm: [77.3,57.9,28.5]
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 FlexBOSS18 Hybrid Inverter delivers professional-grade performance at an accessible price point, making it the ideal choice for both installers and DIY enthusiasts looking for a cost-effective hybrid solar solution. Designed to maximize efficiency and savings, this inverter offers 13kW continuous output (with PV), 18kW maximum solar input, and 10kW battery-only output capability. Whether you're aiming to reduce reliance on the grid or build a powerful off-grid system, the FlexBOSS18 provides the perfect balance of affordability, performance, and versatility.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-8496-7b48-b03a-3b8bc4f5127b

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:46:00.731397Z