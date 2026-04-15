The EG4 Electronics FlexBOSS18 is No positioning statement available.

High Power Output 13kW continuous output with PV, 18kW solar input, and 10kW battery-only output.

Versatile Compatibility Works flawlessly with EG4 batteries and pairs seamlessly with the EG4 GridBOSS MID for enhanced functionality.

Certified & Compliant UL1741 certification for safety and reliability.

Cost-Effective Hybrid Solution Affordable entry into hybrid solar with professional-grade capabilities.

Flexible Installation Designed for easy integration into both residential and commercial setups.

Seamless Grid & Battery Integration Works in grid-tied, off-grid, and hybrid setups; Supports closed-loop communication with EG4 batteries; Compatible with the EG4 GridBOSS MID for advanced energy management.

Industry-Leading Compliance & Safety UL1741-certified for safety and reliability; Built-in Rapid Shutdown (RSD) for NEC 690.12 compliance; Multiple protection features, including PV reverse polarity, surge, and short-circuit protection.

Efficient & Cost-Effective Solar Up to 600VDC PV Input, eliminating the need for a combiner box; Dual MPPT technology for optimized solar harvesting; 94% battery-to-grid efficiency and 97.5% PV-to-grid efficiency.

Easy Installation & Monitoring Wall-mountable design with a compact footprint; Plug-in Wi-Fi module for remote system monitoring via the EG4 app; 90A grid bypass for seamless power flow.

Complete System Compatibility Easily integrates with Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 Battery System and pairs perfectly with GridBOSS systems for a seamless solar energy solution.