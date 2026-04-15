The EG4 Electronics FlexBOSS18 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FlexBOSS18 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- High Power Output
- 13kW continuous output with PV, 18kW solar input, and 10kW battery-only output.
- Versatile Compatibility
- Works flawlessly with EG4 batteries and pairs seamlessly with the EG4 GridBOSS MID for enhanced functionality.
- Certified & Compliant
- UL1741 certification for safety and reliability.
- Cost-Effective Hybrid Solution
- Affordable entry into hybrid solar with professional-grade capabilities.
- Flexible Installation
- Designed for easy integration into both residential and commercial setups.
- Seamless Grid & Battery Integration
- Works in grid-tied, off-grid, and hybrid setups; Supports closed-loop communication with EG4 batteries; Compatible with the EG4 GridBOSS MID for advanced energy management.
- Industry-Leading Compliance & Safety
- UL1741-certified for safety and reliability; Built-in Rapid Shutdown (RSD) for NEC 690.12 compliance; Multiple protection features, including PV reverse polarity, surge, and short-circuit protection.
- Efficient & Cost-Effective Solar
- Up to 600VDC PV Input, eliminating the need for a combiner box; Dual MPPT technology for optimized solar harvesting; 94% battery-to-grid efficiency and 97.5% PV-to-grid efficiency.
- Easy Installation & Monitoring
- Wall-mountable design with a compact footprint; Plug-in Wi-Fi module for remote system monitoring via the EG4 app; 90A grid bypass for seamless power flow.
- Complete System Compatibility
- Easily integrates with Briggs & Stratton SimpliPHI 6.6 Battery System and pairs perfectly with GridBOSS systems for a seamless solar energy solution.
- EMP-Hardened
- Ensures reliable operation during Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) events.
Technical Specifications
|FlexBOSS18 Identifier
|Peak Power Output:
|13 kW (with PV), 10kW (battery only)
|Nominal Output Voltage:
|240VAC; 208VAC
|Continuous Output Power:
|10kW (41.66A @ 240V)
|Max Pv Input:
|18kW
|Dimensions:
|30.43 x 22.8 x 11.2 in (773 x 579 x 285 mm)
|Operating Temperature Range:
|-13°F – 140°F (-25°C – 60°C)
|Storage Temperature Range:
|-13°F – 140°F (-25°C – 60°C)
|Nominal Current:
|54A @ 240V
|Weight Kg:
|52
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[240,208]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|600
|Power Continuous W:
|10000
|Dimensions Cm:
|[77.3,57.9,28.5]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 FlexBOSS18 Hybrid Inverter delivers professional-grade performance at an accessible price point, making it the ideal choice for both installers and DIY enthusiasts looking for a cost-effective hybrid solar solution. Designed to maximize efficiency and savings, this inverter offers 13kW continuous output (with PV), 18kW maximum solar input, and 10kW battery-only output capability. Whether you're aiming to reduce reliance on the grid or build a powerful off-grid system, the FlexBOSS18 provides the perfect balance of affordability, performance, and versatility.