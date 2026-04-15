The EG4 Electronics Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: Unknown Model ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9354
Key Features
- True Hybrid Operation
- Runs on solar DC power (90–380 VDC), AC grid power, or both with automatic switching.
- Powerful Heating & Cooling
- 24,000 BTU capacity keeps up to 1,000 sq. ft. comfortable year-round.
- Direct Solar Input
- Accepts up to 2,200 W of DC solar input—no inverter required for off-grid or hybrid setups.
- Smart, Simple Control
- Adjust settings remotely with the included IR remote or WiFi-enabled app.
- Quick Installation
- Pre-vacuumed, leak-proof line sets make setup fast and frustration-free.
- Quiet & Durable Design
- Built for long-term performance with low-noise indoor operation.
- Hybrid - AC/DC Driven
- Power from the grid or PV array - No inverter, battery, or charge controller necessary!
- 100% energy saving in the daytime
- Daytime power comes directly from solar.
- Plug and Play
- MC4 Connectors attach directly to PV wire.
- AC grid power limiter
- Limit AC power from 0-600W.
- AC power mode, DC power mode, AC+DC mix power supply
- AC/DC Auto Balance
- Wide operating temperature
- (-10℃ to 58 ℃)
- Highly Efficient
- Perfect for off-grid, solar, or energy-efficient projects!
Technical Specifications
|Unknown Model Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 24K Hybrid Mini Split makes it easy to heat and cool spaces up to 1,000 sq. ft. using clean solar power, traditional grid power, or both.","Its smart hybrid system automatically switches between power sources to keep your home comfortable and your energy costs low—all without interruption.","Built for year-round performance, it runs efficiently even in extreme temperatures."]