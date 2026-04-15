The EG4 Electronics Unknown Model is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

True Hybrid Operation
Runs on solar DC power (90–380 VDC), AC grid power, or both with automatic switching.
Powerful Heating & Cooling
24,000 BTU capacity keeps up to 1,000 sq. ft. comfortable year-round.
Direct Solar Input
Accepts up to 2,200 W of DC solar input—no inverter required for off-grid or hybrid setups.
Smart, Simple Control
Adjust settings remotely with the included IR remote or WiFi-enabled app.
Quick Installation
Pre-vacuumed, leak-proof line sets make setup fast and frustration-free.
Quiet & Durable Design
Built for long-term performance with low-noise indoor operation.
Hybrid - AC/DC Driven
Power from the grid or PV array - No inverter, battery, or charge controller necessary!
100% energy saving in the daytime
Daytime power comes directly from solar.
Plug and Play
MC4 Connectors attach directly to PV wire.
AC grid power limiter
Limit AC power from 0-600W.
AC power mode, DC power mode, AC+DC mix power supply
AC/DC Auto Balance
Wide operating temperature
(-10℃ to 58 ℃)
Highly Efficient
Perfect for off-grid, solar, or energy-efficient projects!

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 Electronics Unknown Model
Unknown Model Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 24K Hybrid Mini Split makes it easy to heat and cool spaces up to 1,000 sq. ft. using clean solar power, traditional grid power, or both.","Its smart hybrid system automatically switches between power sources to keep your home comfortable and your energy costs low—all without interruption.","Built for year-round performance, it runs efficiently even in extreme temperatures."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9354-a822-7c8a-a590-d6ba57c0934a

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:48:17.546530Z