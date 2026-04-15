The EG4 12000XP is No positioning statement available.

High-Voltage PV Input Accepts up to 480 VDC and 24 kW of solar input, reducing cabling requirements and simplifying system design.

Dual MPPT Optimization Maximizes solar energy production by independently tracking two PV strings for stable performance in changing conditions.

Built-In Wi-Fi Monitoring Allows remote system monitoring and adjustments through the EG4 App or Monitor Center for added convenience and visibility.

Closed-Loop Battery Communications Integrates directly with EG4 48V batteries and supported brands for accurate charging, protections, and safe operation.

Smart Load Port Manages dedicated circuits or appliances through load shedding, AC coupling, or selective power delivery to increase system efficiency.

Parallel Capability Supports up to 16 units in parallel, enabling large systems up to 240 kW of total output.