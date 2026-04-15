The EG4 12000XP is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

High-Voltage PV Input
Accepts up to 480 VDC and 24 kW of solar input, reducing cabling requirements and simplifying system design.
Dual MPPT Optimization
Maximizes solar energy production by independently tracking two PV strings for stable performance in changing conditions.
Built-In Wi-Fi Monitoring
Allows remote system monitoring and adjustments through the EG4 App or Monitor Center for added convenience and visibility.
Closed-Loop Battery Communications
Integrates directly with EG4 48V batteries and supported brands for accurate charging, protections, and safe operation.
Smart Load Port
Manages dedicated circuits or appliances through load shedding, AC coupling, or selective power delivery to increase system efficiency.
Parallel Capability
Supports up to 16 units in parallel, enabling large systems up to 240 kW of total output.
NEC-Compliant Safety
Rapid shutdown–ready (RSD) to meet NEC 690.12 safety requirements.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 12000XP
12000XP Identifier
Nominal Power Output: 15,000W with PV input / 12,000W without PV
Max Pv Input Voltage: 480VDC
Battery Voltage Range: 40–60VDC
Recommended Battery Capacity: >400Ah per inverter
Bypass Current: 100A
Ac Input: 120/240VAC
Surge Capacity: 18kW (5 seconds)
Operating Temperature: 32°F – 113°F (0°C – 45°C)
Dimensions: 34.25 × 20.87 × 5.91 in
Weight Kg: 47.5
Voltage Nominal V: [120,240]
Voltage Max Pv V: 480
Power Continuous W: 12000
Dimensions Cm: [87,53,15]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 12000XP is a high-capacity, split-phase off-grid inverter engineered to provide reliable, continuous power for homes, cabins, and remote properties.","As the only ESS off-grid system of its kind, it supports up to 24 kW of PV input without a combiner box and maximizes solar production through dual MPPT tracking.","Built for demanding off-grid environments, it delivers advanced system control, dependable battery integration, and scalable performance for long-term energy independence."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-dc27-7f8b-a00f-c34a86cebdf8

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:46:21.229880Z