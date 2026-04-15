The EG4 12000XP is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 12000XP ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- High-Voltage PV Input
- Accepts up to 480 VDC and 24 kW of solar input, reducing cabling requirements and simplifying system design.
- Dual MPPT Optimization
- Maximizes solar energy production by independently tracking two PV strings for stable performance in changing conditions.
- Built-In Wi-Fi Monitoring
- Allows remote system monitoring and adjustments through the EG4 App or Monitor Center for added convenience and visibility.
- Closed-Loop Battery Communications
- Integrates directly with EG4 48V batteries and supported brands for accurate charging, protections, and safe operation.
- Smart Load Port
- Manages dedicated circuits or appliances through load shedding, AC coupling, or selective power delivery to increase system efficiency.
- Parallel Capability
- Supports up to 16 units in parallel, enabling large systems up to 240 kW of total output.
- NEC-Compliant Safety
- Rapid shutdown–ready (RSD) to meet NEC 690.12 safety requirements.
Technical Specifications
|12000XP Identifier
|Nominal Power Output:
|15,000W with PV input / 12,000W without PV
|Max Pv Input Voltage:
|480VDC
|Battery Voltage Range:
|40–60VDC
|Recommended Battery Capacity:
|>400Ah per inverter
|Bypass Current:
|100A
|Ac Input:
|120/240VAC
|Surge Capacity:
|18kW (5 seconds)
|Operating Temperature:
|32°F – 113°F (0°C – 45°C)
|Dimensions:
|34.25 × 20.87 × 5.91 in
|Weight Kg:
|47.5
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[120,240]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|480
|Power Continuous W:
|12000
|Dimensions Cm:
|[87,53,15]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 12000XP is a high-capacity, split-phase off-grid inverter engineered to provide reliable, continuous power for homes, cabins, and remote properties.","As the only ESS off-grid system of its kind, it supports up to 24 kW of PV input without a combiner box and maximizes solar production through dual MPPT tracking.","Built for demanding off-grid environments, it delivers advanced system control, dependable battery integration, and scalable performance for long-term energy independence."]