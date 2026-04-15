The EG4 12kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Seamless Backup
Powers critical systems during outages for uninterrupted operation.
Outdoor Reliability
All-weather design thrives in challenging conditions.
Robust Output
Up to 24kW with max configuration for high-demand loads.
Flexible Application
Supports on-grid and off-grid setups.
Simple Installation
Plug-and-play design streamlines setup.
Scalable Design
Easily expand to meet growing energy needs.
Smart Monitoring
Remote performance tracking for efficiency.
Certified Safety
ETL listed to UL 9540 for trusted performance.
Complete ESS Solution
Battery + inverter system designed to work seamlessly together.
All-Weather Design
Built for reliable indoor and outdoor operation.
Integrated Self-Heating
Reliable performance in cold climates.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 12kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS
12kPV + WallMount All Weather Battery ESS Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4® 12kPV WallMount All Weather Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) keeps your home running when the power goes out. No need to worry about blackouts—this system instantly powers your essentials, from lights to your freezer, even in extreme weather. Built for installers but made for you, it delivers powerful backup at an affordable price.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9351-f898-7a02-acaf-2c3908bf49f4

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:45:20.915307Z