The EG4 12kPV is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 12kPV ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- All-in-One Hybrid Design
- The EG4 12kPV integrates multiple system components into a single inverter, eliminating the need for separate charge controllers, transformers, or battery monitoring systems.
- High Solar Input Capacity
- With 12kW of PV input, the inverter can support larger solar arrays and maximize solar energy production throughout the day.
- AC Coupling for Existing Solar Systems
- AC Coupling for Existing Solar Systems.
- Generator and Smart Load Port
- Generator and Smart Load Port.
- Closed-Loop Battery Communication
- Closed-Loop Battery Communication.
- Advanced System Protection
- Advanced System Protection.
- “Share Battery” Setting
- Simplifies installation, saving time and money when paralleling multiple inverters.
- Design
- Grid interactive or off-grid configurations.
- Monitoring and Updates
- Use the EG4 monitoring app/website to monitor system and battery performance and update system firmware.
- Load Imbalance Handling
- Can manage up to 4,000W imbalance for 30 minutes.
- Modular Design
- Allows for easy expansion and scalability as power needs grow.
- Generator Compatibility
- Integrated generator input for added system reliability.
- RSD/ESS Shutdown
- Ensures safety with rapid shutdown capabilities.
Technical Specifications
|12kPV Identifier
|Peak Power Output:
|8000W
|Weight Kg:
|50
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 12kPV is a compact hybrid inverter that works for any on-grid or off-grid application.","It has a generator / smart load port, AC coupling, and off-grid functionality.","This design makes it perfect for any system that needs large inverting power in a smaller design."]