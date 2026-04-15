The EG4 12kPV is No positioning statement available.

All-in-One Hybrid Design The EG4 12kPV integrates multiple system components into a single inverter, eliminating the need for separate charge controllers, transformers, or battery monitoring systems.

High Solar Input Capacity With 12kW of PV input, the inverter can support larger solar arrays and maximize solar energy production throughout the day.

AC Coupling for Existing Solar Systems AC Coupling for Existing Solar Systems.

Generator and Smart Load Port Generator and Smart Load Port.

Closed-Loop Battery Communication Closed-Loop Battery Communication.

Advanced System Protection Advanced System Protection.

“Share Battery” Setting Simplifies installation, saving time and money when paralleling multiple inverters.

Design Grid interactive or off-grid configurations.

Monitoring and Updates Use the EG4 monitoring app/website to monitor system and battery performance and update system firmware.

Load Imbalance Handling Can manage up to 4,000W imbalance for 30 minutes.

Modular Design Allows for easy expansion and scalability as power needs grow.

Generator Compatibility Integrated generator input for added system reliability.