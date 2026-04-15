The EG4 12kPV is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

All-in-One Hybrid Design
The EG4 12kPV integrates multiple system components into a single inverter, eliminating the need for separate charge controllers, transformers, or battery monitoring systems.
High Solar Input Capacity
With 12kW of PV input, the inverter can support larger solar arrays and maximize solar energy production throughout the day.
AC Coupling for Existing Solar Systems
AC Coupling for Existing Solar Systems.
Generator and Smart Load Port
Generator and Smart Load Port.
Closed-Loop Battery Communication
Closed-Loop Battery Communication.
Advanced System Protection
Advanced System Protection.
“Share Battery” Setting
Simplifies installation, saving time and money when paralleling multiple inverters.
Design
Grid interactive or off-grid configurations.
Monitoring and Updates
Use the EG4 monitoring app/website to monitor system and battery performance and update system firmware.
Load Imbalance Handling
Can manage up to 4,000W imbalance for 30 minutes.
Modular Design
Allows for easy expansion and scalability as power needs grow.
Generator Compatibility
Integrated generator input for added system reliability.
RSD/ESS Shutdown
Ensures safety with rapid shutdown capabilities.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 12kPV
12kPV Identifier
Peak Power Output: 8000W
Weight Kg: 50
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 12kPV is a compact hybrid inverter that works for any on-grid or off-grid application.","It has a generator / smart load port, AC coupling, and off-grid functionality.","This design makes it perfect for any system that needs large inverting power in a smaller design."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-c450-746b-91e8-70ab296b450d

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:46:14.280028Z