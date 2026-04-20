The EG4 18kPV-12LV is No positioning statement available.

Official Product Site

Key Features

All-In-One Hybrid Solution
Operates in off-grid, grid-tied, or grid-assist modes—use energy your way.
EMP-Hardened Design
Enhanced durability against natural and man-made disruptions.
Simultaneous Grid-Tie & Off-Grid Functionality
Maintain backup while exporting surplus energy.
High Efficiency Split-Phase Output
Supports 120/240V or 120/208V systems.
Smart Monitoring
Built-in Wi-Fi for real-time data access via the EG4 app or website.
User-Friendly LCD Interface
Easily configure and manage inverter settings.
Scalable System
Stack and run multiple inverters in parallel for larger projects.
Smart Protection
Built-in overload, short circuit, and over-temperature safeguards.
All-In-One Design
Eliminates the need for separate charge controllers or transformers.
120/240V Split Phase Output
Ideal for residential and commercial applications.
Outdoor-Rated Durability
NEMA 4X / IP65 protection for reliable operation in tough conditions.
Seamless Integration
Closed-loop communication with EG4 batteries for optimized performance.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 18kPV-12LV
18kPV-12LV Identifier
Ac Output: 12kW continuous
Pv Input: 18kW
Number Of Mppts: 3
Dc Input Voltage Range: 100–600 VDC
Output Voltage: 120/240V or 120/208V split-phase
Dimensions: 34.3×20.5×11.2 in. (87×52×28.5 cm)
Warranty: 10 years
Max Efficiency: 96.9%
Max Units In Parallel: 10
Ac Output Power: 12,000W continuous
Pv Input Capacity: 18,000W
Enclosure Rating: NEMA 4X (outdoor rated)
Max Output Current: 50A
Max Charge Discharge Current: 250A
Product Dimensions: 34.3 x 20.5 x 11.2 in. (87 x 52 x 28.5 cm)
Weight Kg: 55
Power Continuous W: 12000
Voltage Max Pv V: 600
Current Charge Max A: 250
Dimensions Cm: [87,52,28.5]
Voltage Nominal V: [120,240,208]
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 18kPV hybrid inverter/charger is a robust solution for solar users seeking flexibility and efficiency. EMP-hardened to withstand natural or manmade disruptions, it supports off-grid, grid-assist, and grid-tied modes, allowing for energy independence, backup from the grid, or selling excess energy.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d933d-d70c-7598-b4fc-c2d929e5c567

Last Scraped: 2026-04-20T22:20:15.610Z