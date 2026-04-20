The EG4 18kPV-12LV is No positioning statement available.

All-In-One Hybrid Solution Operates in off-grid, grid-tied, or grid-assist modes—use energy your way.

EMP-Hardened Design Enhanced durability against natural and man-made disruptions.

Simultaneous Grid-Tie & Off-Grid Functionality Maintain backup while exporting surplus energy.

High Efficiency Split-Phase Output Supports 120/240V or 120/208V systems.

Smart Monitoring Built-in Wi-Fi for real-time data access via the EG4 app or website.

User-Friendly LCD Interface Easily configure and manage inverter settings.

Scalable System Stack and run multiple inverters in parallel for larger projects.

Smart Protection Built-in overload, short circuit, and over-temperature safeguards.

All-In-One Design Eliminates the need for separate charge controllers or transformers.

120/240V Split Phase Output Ideal for residential and commercial applications.

Outdoor-Rated Durability NEMA 4X / IP65 protection for reliable operation in tough conditions.