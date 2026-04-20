The EG4 18kPV-12LV is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 18kPV-12LV ]
Hardware Ref: 019d933d
Key Features
- All-In-One Hybrid Solution
- Operates in off-grid, grid-tied, or grid-assist modes—use energy your way.
- EMP-Hardened Design
- Enhanced durability against natural and man-made disruptions.
- Simultaneous Grid-Tie & Off-Grid Functionality
- Maintain backup while exporting surplus energy.
- High Efficiency Split-Phase Output
- Supports 120/240V or 120/208V systems.
- Smart Monitoring
- Built-in Wi-Fi for real-time data access via the EG4 app or website.
- User-Friendly LCD Interface
- Easily configure and manage inverter settings.
- Scalable System
- Stack and run multiple inverters in parallel for larger projects.
- Smart Protection
- Built-in overload, short circuit, and over-temperature safeguards.
- All-In-One Design
- Eliminates the need for separate charge controllers or transformers.
- 120/240V Split Phase Output
- Ideal for residential and commercial applications.
- Outdoor-Rated Durability
- NEMA 4X / IP65 protection for reliable operation in tough conditions.
- Seamless Integration
- Closed-loop communication with EG4 batteries for optimized performance.
Technical Specifications
|18kPV-12LV Identifier
|Ac Output:
|12kW continuous
|Pv Input:
|18kW
|Number Of Mppts:
|3
|Dc Input Voltage Range:
|100–600 VDC
|Output Voltage:
|120/240V or 120/208V split-phase
|Dimensions:
|34.3×20.5×11.2 in. (87×52×28.5 cm)
|Warranty:
|10 years
|Max Efficiency:
|96.9%
|Max Units In Parallel:
|10
|Ac Output Power:
|12,000W continuous
|Pv Input Capacity:
|18,000W
|Enclosure Rating:
|NEMA 4X (outdoor rated)
|Max Output Current:
|50A
|Max Charge Discharge Current:
|250A
|Product Dimensions:
|34.3 x 20.5 x 11.2 in. (87 x 52 x 28.5 cm)
|Weight Kg:
|55
|Power Continuous W:
|12000
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|600
|Current Charge Max A:
|250
|Dimensions Cm:
|[87,52,28.5]
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[120,240,208]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 18kPV hybrid inverter/charger is a robust solution for solar users seeking flexibility and efficiency. EMP-hardened to withstand natural or manmade disruptions, it supports off-grid, grid-assist, and grid-tied modes, allowing for energy independence, backup from the grid, or selling excess energy.