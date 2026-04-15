The EG4 3000EHV-48 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 3000EHV-48 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9353
Key Features
- Versatile All-in-One Design
- Combines inverter, MPPT solar charger, and battery charger functionalities in a compact package.
- User-Friendly LCD Display
- Easily configurable settings for battery charging, charger priority, and input voltage.
- Pure Sine Wave Output
- Delivers clean and stable 3000W continuous power, suitable for sensitive electronics.
- High PV Input Voltage
- Supports up to 500VDC, reducing wiring costs and eliminating the need for a combiner box.
- Scalable Parallel Operation
- Connect up to 12 units for increased capacity in single-phase, split-phase, or three-phase configurations.
- Integrated MPPT Controller
- Built-in 5000W MPPT controller with 97% efficiency optimizes solar charging.
- Comprehensive Protection
- Features overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection for enhanced safety.
Technical Specifications
|3000EHV-48 Identifier
|Peak Power Output:
|3000
|Dc Input Voltage Range:
|120VDC – 450VDC
|Mppt Efficiency:
|97%
|Weight:
|9.8
|Dimensions:
|44.7×29.5×10.4
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|450
|Power Continuous W:
|3000
|Weight Kg:
|9.8
|Dimensions Cm:
|[44.7,29.5,10.4]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 3000 EHV-48 combines the capabilities of a 3000W inverter, MPPT solar charger, and battery charger to provide uninterrupted power support to your system.","The EG4 3000EHV-48 is a versatile, all-in-one off-grid inverter/charger designed for residential and mobile solar applications.","Combining a 3000W pure sine wave inverter, 5000W MPPT solar charge controller, and intelligent battery charger, this unit delivers reliable and efficient power management in a compact form fac."]