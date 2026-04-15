The EG4 3000EHV-48 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Versatile All-in-One Design
Combines inverter, MPPT solar charger, and battery charger functionalities in a compact package.
User-Friendly LCD Display
Easily configurable settings for battery charging, charger priority, and input voltage.
Pure Sine Wave Output
Delivers clean and stable 3000W continuous power, suitable for sensitive electronics.
High PV Input Voltage
Supports up to 500VDC, reducing wiring costs and eliminating the need for a combiner box.
Scalable Parallel Operation
Connect up to 12 units for increased capacity in single-phase, split-phase, or three-phase configurations.
Integrated MPPT Controller
Built-in 5000W MPPT controller with 97% efficiency optimizes solar charging.
Comprehensive Protection
Features overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection for enhanced safety.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 3000EHV-48
3000EHV-48 Identifier
Peak Power Output: 3000
Dc Input Voltage Range: 120VDC – 450VDC
Mppt Efficiency: 97%
Weight: 9.8
Dimensions: 44.7×29.5×10.4
Voltage Max Pv V: 450
Power Continuous W: 3000
Weight Kg: 9.8
Dimensions Cm: [44.7,29.5,10.4]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 3000 EHV-48 combines the capabilities of a 3000W inverter, MPPT solar charger, and battery charger to provide uninterrupted power support to your system.","The EG4 3000EHV-48 is a versatile, all-in-one off-grid inverter/charger designed for residential and mobile solar applications.","Combining a 3000W pure sine wave inverter, 5000W MPPT solar charge controller, and intelligent battery charger, this unit delivers reliable and efficient power management in a compact form fac."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9353-0ef5-798a-8229-b7bcf3596de3

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:46:32.005275Z