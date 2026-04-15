The EG4 3000EHV-48 is No positioning statement available.

Versatile All-in-One Design Combines inverter, MPPT solar charger, and battery charger functionalities in a compact package.

User-Friendly LCD Display Easily configurable settings for battery charging, charger priority, and input voltage.

Pure Sine Wave Output Delivers clean and stable 3000W continuous power, suitable for sensitive electronics.

High PV Input Voltage Supports up to 500VDC, reducing wiring costs and eliminating the need for a combiner box.

Scalable Parallel Operation Connect up to 12 units for increased capacity in single-phase, split-phase, or three-phase configurations.

Integrated MPPT Controller Built-in 5000W MPPT controller with 97% efficiency optimizes solar charging.