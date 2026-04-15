The EG4 6000XP is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: 6000XP ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- All-In-One Solar Inverter
- EG4 6000XP Inverter is capable of running entirely off the grid, or with grid input for supplemental charging and output power.
- High Frequency, Split Phase Output
- Allows for 120/240V service application with only a single unit.
- Simplified Generator Connection
- With EG4 6000XP 's dedicated GEN port, you can effortlessly connect your generator and use up to 7kW without the complexity and expense of transfer switches and complicated relays.
Technical Specifications
|6000XP Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 6000XP All-In-One Off-Grid Inverter is a 48V split-phase inverter/charger, providing powerful and efficient off-grid energy solutions. With an 8kW PV input and 6kW output, it can charge your battery bank while powering devices. It's highly scalable, allowing up to 16 units to be paralleled for a combined 96kW output, making it versatile for both residential and commercial applications.
|Nominal Ac Voltage:
|120-240VAC
|Frequency:
|50/60Hz
|Max Continuous Ac Current:
|37.5A @ 240VAC
|Max Ac Input Power:
|9000W
|Peak Power Output:
|6000W
|Surge Capacity:
|12000W
|Dc Input Voltage Range:
|100-480 VDC
|Number Of Mppts:
|2
|Mppt Efficiency:
|99%
|Integrated Disconnect:
|Yes
|Dimensions:
|457×648×132mm
|Cooling Concept:
|Fan
|Operating Temperature Range:
|0 – 45°C
|Storage Temperature Range:
|-15 – 60°C
|Communication Interface:
|RS485/Wi-Fi/CAN
|Standard Warranty:
|5 year
|Weight Kg:
|24
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[120,240]
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|480
|Power Continuous W:
|6000
|Dimensions Cm:
|[45.7,64.8,13.2]