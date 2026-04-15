The EG4 6000XP is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

All-In-One Solar Inverter
EG4 6000XP Inverter is capable of running entirely off the grid, or with grid input for supplemental charging and output power.
High Frequency, Split Phase Output
Allows for 120/240V service application with only a single unit.
Simplified Generator Connection
With EG4 6000XP 's dedicated GEN port, you can effortlessly connect your generator and use up to 7kW without the complexity and expense of transfer switches and complicated relays.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 6000XP
6000XP Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4 6000XP All-In-One Off-Grid Inverter is a 48V split-phase inverter/charger, providing powerful and efficient off-grid energy solutions. With an 8kW PV input and 6kW output, it can charge your battery bank while powering devices. It's highly scalable, allowing up to 16 units to be paralleled for a combined 96kW output, making it versatile for both residential and commercial applications.
Nominal Ac Voltage: 120-240VAC
Frequency: 50/60Hz
Max Continuous Ac Current: 37.5A @ 240VAC
Max Ac Input Power: 9000W
Peak Power Output: 6000W
Surge Capacity: 12000W
Dc Input Voltage Range: 100-480 VDC
Number Of Mppts: 2
Mppt Efficiency: 99%
Integrated Disconnect: Yes
Dimensions: 457×648×132mm
Cooling Concept: Fan
Operating Temperature Range: 0 – 45°C
Storage Temperature Range: -15 – 60°C
Communication Interface: RS485/Wi-Fi/CAN
Standard Warranty: 5 year
Weight Kg: 24
Voltage Nominal V: [120,240]
Voltage Max Pv V: 480
Power Continuous W: 6000
Dimensions Cm: [45.7,64.8,13.2]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9352-f74b-71e9-85ed-7aa3ce315689

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:46:27.290210Z