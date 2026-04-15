The EG4 BOSSBox is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Drop-in Replacement for Traditional Generators
Effortlessly replace noisy, fuel-dependent generators with a cleaner, quieter, and more reliable power solution.
Silent Operation
Operates quietly to provide uninterrupted power without the noise of traditional generators, ideal for events or residential settings.
Zero Fuel Costs
Eliminates ongoing fuel expenses, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to conventional generators.
Flexible Mounting Options
Easily adaptable to various environments, with multiple configuration possibilities to suit different installation needs.
Weather-Resistant Design
Built with epoxy resin-coated Q235 steel for superior protection against the elements, ensuring durability in outdoor and harsh conditions.
All-in-One Energy Storage Solution
Accommodates up to three EG4 WallMount All Weather 280Ah batteries and two EG4 Hybrid Inverters (12kPV, 18kPV, FlexBOSS18, or FlexBOSS21).
Robust and Weather-Resistant Design
Built with epoxy-coated Q235 steel for superior durability and protection in outdoor conditions.
Freestanding and DIY-Friendly Installation
No wall mounting required—ideal for flexible placement and fast setup.
Silent Operation with Zero Fuel Costs
An eco-friendly, noise-free alternative to fuel-powered generators.
Versatile Applications
Suitable for off-grid living, whole-home backup, disaster relief, and light commercial systems.
Optimized Performance
Featuring a passive airflow design with air intake vents and heat vents, the BOSSBOX ensures proper heat dissipation, maintaining optimal operating temperatures for your batteries and inverters without requiring active cooling fans.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 BOSSBox
BOSSBox Identifier
Weight Empty: 180 kg
Weight Fully Loaded: 826 kg
Dimensions Without Inverters: 1220×815.5×1381.5 mm
Dimensions With Inverters: 1703×815.5×1381.5 mm
Supported Inverters: 12kpv, 18kpv, FlexBOSS18, FlexBOSS21
Supported Batteries: EG4 WallMount All Weather Battery
Warranty: 5 years
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The BOSSBox is an all-in-one energy storage enclosure, crafted from durable epoxy-coated steel, designed to simplify even the most challenging installations.","Perfect for setups where traditional wall-mounting is labor-intensive—such as brick facades or homes where drilling into walls isn't an option—the BOSSBox eliminates the need for extensive prep work.","Its freestanding design minimizes installation time and labor, providing a streamlined solution for both indoor and outdoor use."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9356-979e-7ed4-8347-cee373cc01b5

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:50:26.113126Z