The EG4 EG4-36K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: EG4-36K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9354
Key Features
- Hybrid - AC/DC Driven
- Power from the grid or PV array - No inverter, battery, or charge controller necessary!
- 100% energy saving in the daytime
- Daytime power comes directly from solar.
- Plug and Play
- MC4 Connectors attach directly to PV wire.
- AC grid power limiter
- Limit AC power from 0-600W.
- AC power mode, DC power mode, AC+DC mix power supply (AC/DC Auto Balance)
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- Wide operating temperature
- (-10℃ to 58 ℃).
- Highly Efficient
- Perfect for off-grid, solar, or energy-efficient projects!
- New Plug-n-Cool Technology - Easy Do-It-Yourself Installation.
- Allows for quick and easy connection via the quick-connect self-closing companion valves. Plug-n-cool allows you to install this innovative mini-split system without special tools, equipment, or training. No need to pull a vacuum.
Technical Specifications
|EG4-36K Multizone Mini-Split AC/DC Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|The EG4 hybrid mini-split system combines a standard ductless heat pump with integrated solar capability, allowing the outdoor unit to connect directly to photovoltaic panels through MC4 connectors. Unlike traditional solar-powered air conditioners that require separate inverters, batteries, or charge controllers, these units accept DC power straight from solar panels during daylight hours and automatically switch to grid AC power when solar production drops. A hybrid mini-split differs from conventional systems through its dual power input design and built-in MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) controller.