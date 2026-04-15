The EG4 FlexBOSS21 + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FlexBOSS21 + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS ]
Hardware Ref: 019d9352
Key Features
- Reliable Power
- Maintains critical loads during outages, supporting essential systems.
- High Capacity
- Powers demanding appliances with up to 16kW output.
- Versatile Design
- Supports on-grid and off-grid applications for maximum flexibility.
- Simple Setup
- Plug-and-play installation saves time and effort.
- Scalable Solution
- Add units to match your energy needs.
- Remote Monitoring
- Stay informed with real-time performance tracking.
- Certified Safety
- ETL listed to UL 9540 for trusted operation.
- Complete ESS Solution
- Battery + inverter system designed to work seamlessly together.
- 21,000W PV Input / 12kW Output
- High-capacity power for residential and commercial systems.
- 3 MPPT Inputs
- Maximizes solar production across multiple arrays.
- 14.3kWh LiFePO₄ Battery
- Safe, UL-certified indoor energy storage.
- 8,000+ Cycle Life
- Long-lasting performance at 80% DoD.
- Advanced BMS & Safety Features
- Includes real-time monitoring, self-heating, and E-Stop.
- GridBOSS Integration
- Advanced load management, AC coupling, and generator support.
- Closed-Loop Communication
- Seamless coordination between battery and inverter.
- All-in-One Hybrid Power System
- Streamlined design integrates inverter, charger, and controller for simplified setup and seamless energy conversion between solar, grid, and batteries.
- 21kW Solar Input Capacity
- Connect up to 21,000W of PV solar, maximizing renewable energy generation for high-demand applications.
- Flexible Battery Options
- Choose between EG4 WallMount Indoor Batteries or EG4 PowerPro All-Weather Batteries, each rated 48V 280Ah (14.3kWh) and built with LiFePO₄ chemistry for over 6,000 charge cycles.
Technical Specifications
|FlexBOSS21 + 280Ah WallMount Indoor ESS Identifier
|Peak Power Output:
|16kW-48kW
|Voltage:
|51.2V
|Capacity:
|280Ah
|Dimensions:
|92.5×46×24.5cm
|Design Life:
|8000 Deep Cycles at 80% DOD
|Weight Kg:
|128
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[51.2]
|Power Continuous W:
|12000
|Dimensions Cm:
|[92.5,46,24.5]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4® FlexBOSS21 280Ah WallMount Indoor Energy Storage System (ESS) ensures your home stays powered, no matter what the grid does.","When a storm knocks out electricity, this system kicks in instantly, keeping your essentials—like your refrigerator or home office equipment—running smoothly.","Designed with installer expertise in mind, it offers powerful performance at a price that fits your budget."]