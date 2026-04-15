The EG4 FlexBOSS21 Wallmount All Weather Battery ESS is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Uninterrupted Power
Seamless backup for essential systems during outages.
Outdoor Durability
Weather-resistant design for reliable outdoor performance.
High Capacity
Up to 16kW output for demanding applications.
Flexible Use
Supports on-grid and off-grid configurations.
Easy Installation
Plug-and-play setup for quick deployment.
Scalable System
Expand to meet future energy demands.
Smart Monitoring
Remote tracking for performance insights.
Certified Safety
ETL listed to UL 9540 for peace of mind.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 FlexBOSS21 Wallmount All Weather Battery ESS
FlexBOSS21 Wallmount All Weather Battery ESS Identifier
Peak Power Output: 16kW
Max Pv Input: 21kW
Nominal Voltage: 51.2 VDC
Capacity: 314Ah
Unique Selling Proposition: The EG4® FlexBOSS21 WallMount All Weather Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) delivers dependable power for your home, indoors or out. When the grid goes down, it seamlessly powers your essentials—think lights, appliances, or even your garage workshop—keeping your routine uninterrupted. Built to withstand tough outdoor conditions with integrated heating, it's perfect for any environment.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d9351-d0cf-7485-ae2c-72186a3a1d84

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:45:10.840057Z