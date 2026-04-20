The EG4 FlexBOSS21 is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

ALL-IN-ONE HYBRID INVERTER
Capable of running entirely off grid, using grid electricity, and selling power back to the grid.
UP TO 600VDC INPUT
The extra high voltage enables lower cable sizing for the 3 MPPTs and a maximum recommended PV input of 21kW, eliminating the need for a combiner box.
PLUG-IN WI-FI DEVICE
Enables wireless connection between our monitoring platform and the FlexBOSS21 through the EG4® app or EG4 Monitor system for remote system management.
CLOSED-LOOP COMMUNICATIONS
Able to communicate with EG4 48V batteries and other battery brands.
RAPID SHUTDOWN
The FlexBOSS21 is CSA C22.2#330:2017 and NEC 690.12 ready with its built-in RSD capabilities.
REMOTE ADJUSTMENT VIA EG4 SOFTWARE
GridBOSS Integration
Enables advanced load management, AC coupling, and generator support.
Advanced Safety Protections
Includes rapid shutdown, ground fault, and arc fault protection.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for EG4 FlexBOSS21
FlexBOSS21 Identifier
Max Efficiency: 97% from PV to grid
Weight Kg: 39.9
Dimensions L X W X H: 285 mm x 566 mm x 771 mm
Nominal Output Power Without Pv: 12000W @ 240V | 12000W @ 208V
Nominal Output Power With Pv: 16000W @ 240V | 13800kW @ 208V
Max Pv Input: 24kW
Continuous Output Power: 12kW (increases to 16kW with solar input)
Dimensions: 11.2×22.3×30.4 in
Weight: 121lbs
Dimensions Cm: [28.5,56.6,77.1]
Power Continuous W: 12000
Voltage Max Pv V: 600
Voltage Nominal V: [120,240,48,208]
Unique Selling Proposition: ["The EG4 FlexBOSS21 is an all-in-one hybrid, 120/240V inverter designed for a 48V battery bank.","Multiple modes of operation can be adjusted to meet the needs of every stationary power application.","The hybrid functionality of this inverter means it can blend grid, solar and batteries to supply loads and appliances in any home or building."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d933d-bfff-7787-b1aa-8958fc301bad

Last Scraped: 2026-04-20T22:22:01.001Z