The EG4 FlexBOSS21 is No positioning statement available.

ALL-IN-ONE HYBRID INVERTER Capable of running entirely off grid, using grid electricity, and selling power back to the grid.

UP TO 600VDC INPUT The extra high voltage enables lower cable sizing for the 3 MPPTs and a maximum recommended PV input of 21kW, eliminating the need for a combiner box.

PLUG-IN WI-FI DEVICE Enables wireless connection between our monitoring platform and the FlexBOSS21 through the EG4® app or EG4 Monitor system for remote system management.

CLOSED-LOOP COMMUNICATIONS Able to communicate with EG4 48V batteries and other battery brands.

RAPID SHUTDOWN The FlexBOSS21 is CSA C22.2#330:2017 and NEC 690.12 ready with its built-in RSD capabilities.

REMOTE ADJUSTMENT VIA EG4 SOFTWARE

GridBOSS Integration Enables advanced load management, AC coupling, and generator support.