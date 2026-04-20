The EG4 FlexBOSS21 is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FlexBOSS21 ]
Hardware Ref: 019d933d
Key Features
- ALL-IN-ONE HYBRID INVERTER
- Capable of running entirely off grid, using grid electricity, and selling power back to the grid.
- UP TO 600VDC INPUT
- The extra high voltage enables lower cable sizing for the 3 MPPTs and a maximum recommended PV input of 21kW, eliminating the need for a combiner box.
- PLUG-IN WI-FI DEVICE
- Enables wireless connection between our monitoring platform and the FlexBOSS21 through the EG4® app or EG4 Monitor system for remote system management.
- CLOSED-LOOP COMMUNICATIONS
- Able to communicate with EG4 48V batteries and other battery brands.
- RAPID SHUTDOWN
- The FlexBOSS21 is CSA C22.2#330:2017 and NEC 690.12 ready with its built-in RSD capabilities.
- REMOTE ADJUSTMENT VIA EG4 SOFTWARE
-
- GridBOSS Integration
- Enables advanced load management, AC coupling, and generator support.
- Advanced Safety Protections
- Includes rapid shutdown, ground fault, and arc fault protection.
Technical Specifications
|FlexBOSS21 Identifier
|Max Efficiency:
|97% from PV to grid
|Weight Kg:
|39.9
|Dimensions L X W X H:
|285 mm x 566 mm x 771 mm
|Nominal Output Power Without Pv:
|12000W @ 240V | 12000W @ 208V
|Nominal Output Power With Pv:
|16000W @ 240V | 13800kW @ 208V
|Max Pv Input:
|24kW
|Continuous Output Power:
|12kW (increases to 16kW with solar input)
|Dimensions:
|11.2×22.3×30.4 in
|Weight:
|121lbs
|Dimensions Cm:
|[28.5,56.6,77.1]
|Power Continuous W:
|12000
|Voltage Max Pv V:
|600
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[120,240,48,208]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["The EG4 FlexBOSS21 is an all-in-one hybrid, 120/240V inverter designed for a 48V battery bank.","Multiple modes of operation can be adjusted to meet the needs of every stationary power application.","The hybrid functionality of this inverter means it can blend grid, solar and batteries to supply loads and appliances in any home or building."]