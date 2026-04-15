The EG4 GridBOSS is No positioning statement available.

Connect and manage Connect and manage utility, inverters, generator, and loads from a single device.

Replace breakers Replace breakers, transfer switches, and more with one compact solution.

Automate power management Automate power management to optimize battery performance.

Reliable Reliable with a 22 kAIC main breaker for powerful service integration.

Remote Access Access and adjust settings remotely via the EG4 app or monitoring system website.

Simplified Integration Single connection point for utility, inverters, generator, and loads.

Cost-Effective Saves up to $7,500 by reducing equipment and installation time.

200A Service Entrance Rating Combines components, saving labor and simplifying installation.

200A Backup and Non-Backup Support Ensures reliability for critical systems.

Smart Load Ports Four configurable ports (125, 80, 60, 60 Amps).

Advanced Port Programming Five drivers for optimized load management.

Energy Flow Monitoring & Compatibility Monitors eight circuits, supports generators, and integrates with EG4 inverters.

Centralized ESS Control Provides a single point of connection for utility, hybrid inverters, generators, smart loads, and AC-coupled inverters.

Reduced ESS Complexity Replaces up to 10 components with one unit, including point of common connection, back-fed breakers, feeder taps, feeder tap breakers, supply side taps & breakers, transfer switches, and dedicated combiner panels for grid- in, load/EPS, and generator input.

Service Entrance Rated 200 Amp service entrance with a 22 kAIC main breaker, acts as service entrance equipment in conjunction with a utility meter and a 200A Eaton breaker CSR2200N (CSR25K).

Remote Monitoring Enable remote monitoring, configuration, and firmware updates through the EG4 mobile app or online monitoring system.