The GoodWe ESA-Athena is GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.

Official Product Site

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for GoodWe ESA-Athena
ESA-Athena Identifier
FolderSlug: p-95e0956c5d4e
ImageDir: /home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-95e0956c5d4e/images
Company Name: GoodWe
Product Name: ESA-Athena
Product Url: https://en.goodwe.com/esa-athena
Product State: Announced
Press Release: n-7a9b76995edb
Announced Date: 2026-07-02
Announced At: null
Release Date: null
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Announced Details: TBA
Attached Items Above: null
Attached Items Below: null
Documentation: https://en.goodwe.com/esa-athena
Documentation Pdf Url: null
Model Number: GW0.8/1.9-ESA-PS-G10
Specs: {"weight_kg":"26","voltage_max_pv_v":"60","voltage_nominal_v":"220, 230, 240","power_continuous_w":"1500","power_pv_max_w":"2400","current_input_per_mppt_a":"18"}
Unique Selling Proposition: GoodWe's ESA-Athena Series is a compact, all-in-one solar plus storage system that turns your balcony into a personal power station.
Weight Kg: 26
Voltage Max Pv V: 60
Voltage Nominal V: 220, 230, 240
Power Continuous W: 1500
Power Pv Max W: 2400
Current Input Per Mppt A: 18

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: p-95e0956c5d4e

Last Scraped: 2026-07-09T19:05:23.270Z