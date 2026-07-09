The GoodWe ESA Series is GoodWe ESA Series is an all-in-one solar and storage solution that integrates the inverter, battery charger, UPS-level switching, and battery enclosure into a pre-wired modular system for easier and faster installation.
[ Product Visualization: ESA Series ]
Hardware Ref: p-e627c9
Technical Specifications
|ESA Series Identifier
|FolderSlug:
|p-e627c9e3d162
|ImageDir:
|/home/myself/Altenergymag/shared-data/content/products/p-e627c9e3d162/images
|Company Name:
|GoodWe
|Product Name:
|ESA Series
|Product Url:
|https://en.goodwe.com/esa-series-single-phase-home-storage-solution
|Product State:
|Announced
|Press Release:
|n-7a9b76995edb
|Announced Date:
|2026-07-02
|Announced At:
|RE+ 2026
|Release Date:
|null
|Image Groups:
|[{"unmodified_image":"http://localhost:3005/shared-data/products/p-e627c9e3d162/images/pasted-26980fd4.png","modified_image":"","image_tag":"","use_tag_as_description":false}]
|Announced Details:
|TBA
|Attached Items Above:
|null
|Attached Items Below:
|null
|Documentation:
|https://en.goodwe.com/esa-series-single-phase-home-storage-solution
|Documentation Pdf Url:
|null
|Model Number:
|ESA Series
|Specs:
|{"power_continuous_w":"5000","current_charge_max_a":"100","battery_capacity_kwh":"10.8"}
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|GoodWe ESA Series is an all-in-one solar and storage solution that integrates the inverter, battery charger, UPS-level switching, and battery enclosure into a pre-wired modular system for easier and faster installation.
|Power Continuous W:
|5000
|Current Charge Max A:
|100
|Battery Capacity Kwh:
|10.8