The Outback Power FLEXpower ONE FXR is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

Factory tested, pre-wired and pre-configured
OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired FLEXpower systems are designed for easy installation and reliable operation.
Fast installation
Fast installation with a pre-assembled system and fully integrated GS load center.
Optimized system footprint
Accommodates all balance-of-system components in a cost-effective manner with the smallest footprint possible.
GridZero technology
GridZero technology optimizes the balance between stored and renewable energy sources, minimizing grid dependence.
Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.
Dual AC inputs
Dual AC inputs for seamless generator integration in grid-interactive applications.
Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability
Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability in one unit.
System monitoring
Offers remote monitoring and control through any Internet connected device via OPTICS RE.
ETL certifications
Components carry all of the necessary ETL certifications. Rule 21 compliant.
Versatile Configurations
Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist.
Easy Installation
Factory tested, fully pre-wired and pre-configured single inverter system.
Monitoring and Control
Offers remote monitoring and control through any Internet connected device via OPTICS RE.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXpower ONE FXR
FLEXpower ONE FXR Identifier
Outlet Type: NEMA 5-20R
Output Voltage: 120V
Dimensions: 33.5 in Length x 19.25 in Width x 13 in Height
Warranty: 5 Years
Output Power: 3 kW
Weight Kg: 44.452
Voltage Nominal V: [120]
Power Continuous W: 3000
Dimensions Cm: [85.09,48.895,33.02]
Unique Selling Proposition: OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired power systems take the concept of fast, easy installation to a new level of performance, value and flexibility with the FLEXpower. Everything you need, besides power sources and batteries, comes completely integrated-just installThe FLEXpower ONE FXR seriesis available in six models for 120VAC or 230VAC applications ranging from 2500W to 3600W and are field selectable for 50Hz or 60Hz.

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-37a2-727e-ad7b-438a68723b08

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:16:21.133Z