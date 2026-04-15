The Outback Power FLEXpower ONE FXR is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXpower ONE FXR ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- Factory tested, pre-wired and pre-configured
- OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired FLEXpower systems are designed for easy installation and reliable operation.
- Fast installation
- Fast installation with a pre-assembled system and fully integrated GS load center.
- Optimized system footprint
- Accommodates all balance-of-system components in a cost-effective manner with the smallest footprint possible.
- GridZero technology
- GridZero technology optimizes the balance between stored and renewable energy sources, minimizing grid dependence.
- Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
- Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.
- Dual AC inputs
- Dual AC inputs for seamless generator integration in grid-interactive applications.
- Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability
- Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability in one unit.
- System monitoring
- Offers remote monitoring and control through any Internet connected device via OPTICS RE.
- ETL certifications
- Components carry all of the necessary ETL certifications. Rule 21 compliant.
- Versatile Configurations
- Seven different programmable operating modes, with generator assist.
- Easy Installation
- Factory tested, fully pre-wired and pre-configured single inverter system.
- Monitoring and Control
- Offers remote monitoring and control through any Internet connected device via OPTICS RE.
Technical Specifications
|FLEXpower ONE FXR Identifier
|Outlet Type:
|NEMA 5-20R
|Output Voltage:
|120V
|Dimensions:
|33.5 in Length x 19.25 in Width x 13 in Height
|Warranty:
|5 Years
|Output Power:
|3 kW
|Weight Kg:
|44.452
|Voltage Nominal V:
|[120]
|Power Continuous W:
|3000
|Dimensions Cm:
|[85.09,48.895,33.02]
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired power systems take the concept of fast, easy installation to a new level of performance, value and flexibility with the FLEXpower. Everything you need, besides power sources and batteries, comes completely integrated-just installThe FLEXpower ONE FXR seriesis available in six models for 120VAC or 230VAC applications ranging from 2500W to 3600W and are field selectable for 50Hz or 60Hz.