The Outback Power FLEXpower Radian is No positioning statement available.

Unique Selling Proposition:

["OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired power systems take the concept of fast, easy installation to a new level of performance, value and flexibility with the FLEXpower Radian™.","Everything you need, besides power sources and batteries, comes completely integrated—just install the mounting bracket, hang the system on a wall, make the necessary connections and the system is fully operational.","Available with the 60Hz Radian A Series 4kW or 8kW inverter/charger, each model incorporates OutBack's GridZero technology, a superior level of intelligence in energy management for self-generation and self-consumption programs."]