The Outback Power FLEXpower Radian is No positioning statement available.
[ Product Visualization: FLEXpower Radian ]
Hardware Ref: 019d932c
Key Features
- CSIP certified
- CSIP certified with OutBack Power's CSIP bridge.
- Factory tested
- Factory tested, pre-wired and pre-configured.
- Fast installation
- Fast installation with a pre-assembled system and fully integrated GS load center.
- Optimized system footprint
- Optimized system footprint.
- GridZero technology
- GridZero technology optimizes the balance between stored and renewable energy sources, minimizing grid dependence.
- Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
- Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.
- Dual AC inputs
- Dual AC inputs for seamless generator integration in grid-interactive applications.
- Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability
- Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability in one unit.
- System monitoring
- System monitoring via web interface with OPTICS RE.
Technical Specifications
|FLEXpower Radian Identifier
|Unique Selling Proposition:
|["OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired power systems take the concept of fast, easy installation to a new level of performance, value and flexibility with the FLEXpower Radian™.","Everything you need, besides power sources and batteries, comes completely integrated—just install the mounting bracket, hang the system on a wall, make the necessary connections and the system is fully operational.","Available with the 60Hz Radian A Series 4kW or 8kW inverter/charger, each model incorporates OutBack's GridZero technology, a superior level of intelligence in energy management for self-generation and self-consumption programs."]