The Outback Power FLEXpower Radian is No positioning statement available.

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Key Features

CSIP certified
CSIP certified with OutBack Power's CSIP bridge.
Factory tested
Factory tested, pre-wired and pre-configured.
Fast installation
Fast installation with a pre-assembled system and fully integrated GS load center.
Optimized system footprint
Optimized system footprint.
GridZero technology
GridZero technology optimizes the balance between stored and renewable energy sources, minimizing grid dependence.
Advanced Battery Charging (ABC)
Advanced Battery Charging (ABC) supports leading-edge battery technologies, including lithium-ion.
Dual AC inputs
Dual AC inputs for seamless generator integration in grid-interactive applications.
Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability
Grid-interactive and stand-alone capability in one unit.
System monitoring
System monitoring via web interface with OPTICS RE.

Technical Specifications

Technical performance and physical specifications for Outback Power FLEXpower Radian
FLEXpower Radian Identifier
Unique Selling Proposition: ["OutBack's pre-assembled and pre-wired power systems take the concept of fast, easy installation to a new level of performance, value and flexibility with the FLEXpower Radian™.","Everything you need, besides power sources and batteries, comes completely integrated—just install the mounting bracket, hang the system on a wall, make the necessary connections and the system is fully operational.","Available with the 60Hz Radian A Series 4kW or 8kW inverter/charger, each model incorporates OutBack's GridZero technology, a superior level of intelligence in energy management for self-generation and self-consumption programs."]

Status: Verified Archive // Ref: 019d932c-0066-74c8-9c65-e6aaae33bae8

Last Scraped: 2026-04-15T22:03:52.641123Z